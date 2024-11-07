Nissan’s contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2024 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (April 1st,2024 to March 31st, 2025)

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (July 1st to September 30th, 2024), after IFRS restatements, have a negative contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2024 net income estimated at -€111 million[1].

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group’s holding position, as of today, amounts to 35.71% of Nissan’s capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% or 693.1 million shares are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

[1] Based on an average exchange rate of 163.8 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest rate of 39.1% at 30 September 2024.

