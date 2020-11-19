Nissan wins Technology of the Year award for e-POWER

The new Nissan Kicks SUV has won the 2021 “Technology of the Year” award, given by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC), for its e-POWER electrified powertrain.

The Kicks, launched in Japan last June, was also named one of the “6 Best Cars of the Year” by RJC.

The Kicks’ advanced e-POWER system was chosen for its powerful, responsive ride as well as the high level of quietness, achieved by reducing the frequency of engine operation at low speeds compared with previous e-POWER systems. The Kicks was named a top model overall due to its acceleration, design and exhilarating performance.

Nissan’s e-POWER technology offers fully electric motor drive. The wheels are driven exclusively by an electric motor, while a gasoline engine charges the car’s high-output battery, running at optimal speeds to ensure fuel efficiency.

The Kicks is Nissan’s third model with e-POWER, following the Nissan Note e-POWER and the Nissan Serena e-POWER.

SOURCE: Nissan