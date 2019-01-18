Nissan unveils NV300 Concept-van at Brussels Motor Show

Innovative NV300 Concept-van highlights versatility of Nissan vans for bespoke conversions

Nissan has unveiled the all-new NV300 Concept-van to highlight the versatility of Nissan commercial vehicles for bespoke conversions of all types.

Unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, the vehicle’s cargo area has been kitted out as a mobile workshop for a creative woodworking professional. It contains numerous practical and innovative features, and illustrates how Nissan’s extensive LCV range can be the perfect partner for professionals working in any sector or trade.

“With the NV300 Concept-van, Nissan is really thinking about the future of the commercial vehicle as an authentic partner for business customers,” said Francesco Giacalone, LCV Planning and Marketing Director, Nissan Europe. “It’s practical and versatile as well as innovative and self-sufficient with the addition of Nissan Energy ROAM. We believe it has enormous potential in the LCV sector and is a key differentiator for Nissan commercial vehicles.”

The NV300 Concept-van also comes equipped with an integrated portable battery solution called Nissan Energy ROAM – an all-in-one, weatherproof power pack that provides convenient, emission-free and silent power while on the go. With a storage capacity of 700Wh and maximum power output of 1kW, this portable battery solution is a state-of-the-art energy hub for mobile professionals.

For a woodworker moving regularly between jobs, it would allow them to power their professional life – from tools to tablets – in a highly efficient and eco-friendly way.

Comprising second-life batteries recovered from Nissan LEAF electric vehicles, which have come to the end of their life, Nissan Energy ROAM is the latest example of Nissan’s leadership in sustainable energy technology. The power pack can even be recharged using a solar panel accessory – as mounted on the roof of the NV300 Concept-van – making it a truly ‘off-grid’ power solution.

