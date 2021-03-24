Nissan unleashes the new Navara in PH

Nissan in the Philippines rocks the pick-up truck segment anew with the unveiling of the new Nissan Navara. Known for delivering unmatched riding comfort, the new Navara delivers an enhanced level of safety and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring durability, reliability and versatility to bold and daring road adventurers.

The most advanced Navara ever is built on more than 80 years of Nissan’s pickup heritage and stays true to the company’s belief in bringing advanced technologies to as many customers as possible.

“The Philippines is a key market for Nissan”, said Isao Sekiguchi, regional vice president for Nissan in ASEAN. “Today, we’re showing our commitment to transform our product lineup in the Philippines with the launch of Nissan’s iconic pickup nameplate, the new Navara. The new entry in the key vehicle segment in the country is an important step in the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan “.

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Nissan Navara comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

Among the Nissan Intelligent Mobility features for the Navara lineup in the Philippines is Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, which monitors the second vehicle ahead as well as the vehicle directly in front to reduce the risk of multi-car accidents. Intelligent Emergency Braking activates the brakes to avoid collisions, reducing the stress of driving in traffic or on busy streets.

Intelligent Around View Monitor uses four cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle, making it easier to parallel park or to position the vehicle when hitching to a trailer. New to the system is an off-road monitor, which checks surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive mode.

In addition, Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety features in the Nissan Navara such as the Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist that enables drivers to do more and see more.

The new model features a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity, additional truck bed volume and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier access to the truck bed. A new steering rack has been adopted to enhance maneuverability at low speeds and steering response across the speed range. New key features in the new Navara include a rear differential lock, quad projector LED headlamps, new 17″ and 18” wheels, rain sensing wipers, and auto folding mirrors.

It offers a quiet and comfortable ride thanks to significant decrease of vibration and improved noise isolation. An upgraded interior with a new steering wheel with audio, hands free and multi-information display controls, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, a 7-inch high resolution Nissan Advanced Display Audio unit, new fabric and leather seat design, and a redesigned rear bench for added comfort and style that is agile enough to suit every need.

These new features make the vehicle the ultimate travel and worksite partner, prepared to take on new challenges while still offering optimal room, comfort, safety and ease of work. With an updated rear suspension with dual rate coil springs, the Navara can adjust to any situation on the road.

The new model features an “unbreakable” design language. It introduces a new ruggedly bold, stylish exterior made for extreme elements.

For the first time for the Navara, Nissan will offer the PRO-4X grade, a style package aimed at adventure lovers and travelers craving an escape from their daily routine. The PRO-4X grade comes with its own athletic look, with a black emblem, orange-accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks and running boards accented by 17-inch black wheels and all-terrain tires.

“The new Nissan Navara gives our customers in the Philippines confidence, practicality, driving pleasure, safety, excitement, and pride of owning the latest in our line of innovative products. It’s a pickup that is part of the Nissan DNA, embodying our passion and desire to help people overcome challenges and explore places only a few can reach. It is truly driven by the brave,” says Nissan Philippines President and Managing Director, Atsushi Najima.

Nissan is also offering a five-year vehicle warranty exclusive only for the new Nissan Navara. The five-year warranty applies to all new Navara variants, making it a unique offering for the pickup segment.

“This extended warranty lets our customers enjoy the new Navara even better throughout its product lifespan. It gives our customers even more confidence and pride in owning the company’s latest innovative product,” added Najima.

To launch the new Navara, Nissan organized an adventure drive up to the province of Ilocos Norte, returning to the roots of its 2015 Philippine market launch. Tied in with Nissan’s Safe Trips campaign with the Department of Tourism, the adventure drive allowed journalists to experience the features and power of the popular pick-up at the province’s iconic sand dunes, as well as enjoy a day’s drive around Ilocos Norte’s local spots. The adventure drive hopes to help boost domestic travel while highlighting the importance of traveling safely and responsibly.

The new pickup goes on sale on April 14.

SOURCE: Nissan