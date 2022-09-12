Nissan starts European production of all-new, fully electric Townstar

As green energy enthusiasts around the globe celebrate World EV Day, Nissan announces production of its 100% electric Townstar

Only days after the celebration of World EV Day, Nissan announced the start of production of its all-new and 100% electric Townstar EV model to be sold across select European markets.

Representing a major advancement towards the realisation of Nissan’s Ambition 2030, the availability on the market of the all-new Townstar EV marks the latest milestone in the company’s quest to electrify its line-up and contribut to its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Whereby, for customers, it provides more e-mobility solutions to help adapt to changing emissions regulations, increased urbanisation, and the growth of e-commerce.

The Townstar EV builds on the success of the e-NV200. Hailing from Nissan’s electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV) expertise, it was engineered for capability, reliability and sustainability, with business owners in mind.

Built on a shared CMF-C platform, the new vehicle will be manufactured at the Alliance centre of excellence for small vans in Maubeuge, France.

The fully electric version of the all-new Townstar EV features a powertrain optimised with intelligent energy management and battery thermal cooling. Owing to its aerodynamic design and the efficiencies it creates, the Townstar EV is able to achieve a superior range autonomy of up to 300km (WLTP cycle). Delivering 122 PS and 245Nm of torque, the Townstar EV’s 45kWh battery can accept AC charging (11 kW or 22 kW) or DC quick charging (CCS format). The latter of which enables users to charge the battery from 15% to 80% in as little as 37 minutes.

“Coinciding with World EV Day, the start of production of our all-new Townstar EV is designed to meet the needs of our customers and increasing demand for sustainable powertrain solutions. The class-leading range of our fully electric Townstar will help even more LCV owners discover the benefits of electrification while supporting the evolving environmental landscape of European cities,” said Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV & Corporate Sales Director, Nissan Europe.

The Townstar EV features fresh, forward-facing styling that recalls Nissan’s other electrified models. The bespoke aerodynamic front shield features an intricate Kumiko pattern, which reflects Nissan’s Japanese DNA and gives the vehicle a premium feel.

Inside, the Townstar EV puts customer satisfaction and ergonomics at the forefront. Boasting more than 20 technology features, including an on-board connectivity service and available 10-inch digital instrument panel, the Townstar EV represents the most advanced van in Nissan’s current LCV line-up.

The 100% electric Townstar will introduce Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist advanced driving assistance system to the LCV line-up. This technology, along with Nissan’s unique Intelligent Around View Monitor (AVM), provides drivers with extra support. In addition, and for improved cabin comfort, a heated steering wheel, windscreen and front seats are available. Meanwhile, a heat pump improves both efficiency and comfort in colder temperatures by distributing heat from the battery into the cabin.

“Our electrification expertise and leadership in the e-LCV segment has been a critical component in the development of the fully electric version of the Townstar,” Emmanuelle Serazin continued. “We’re confident that the Townstar EV’s raft of advanced safety features, versatile configurations and practical capabilities suit sustainable business operations.”

Depending on the specifications, other highlights include a payload of between 600 to 800kg and towing capacity of up to 1,500kg. The Townstar EV’s versatile cargo area holds ranges between 3.3 to 4.9 cubic metres, enough to carry two Euro pallets.

An array of Advanced Driver Assistance technologies for those on the move include Blind Spot Warning, Hands-Free Parking, Active Cruise Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, Side Wind Assist and Trailer Sway Assist.

Every Nissan LCV boasts an industry-leading 5-year or 160,000-km warranty, demonstrating Nissan’s continued commitment to quality. The Townstar EV expands on this offering with an 8-year warranty on the battery state of health up to 70%.

Beyond the vehicle, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company and is working on a comprehensive EV Energy Ecosystem.

SOURCE: Nissan