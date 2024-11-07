Nissan sells portion of Mitsubishi Motors’ shares

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced sale of up to 149,028,300 shares (approximately 10.02% of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) reducing its current 34.07% stake (506,620,577 shares) in MMC

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced sale of up to 149,028,300 shares (approximately 10.02% of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) reducing its current 34.07% stake (506,620,577 shares) in MMC.

The shares are scheduled to be sold at today’s closing price (including the final special quotation) of 460.6 yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-floor purchase trading for treasury stock (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 AM on November 8, 2024.

This transaction will support MMC’s management strategy as well as enhance Nissan’s financial flexibility, paving the way for future growth opportunities.

Nissan and MMC will continue their collaborative efforts to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their stakeholders. Together, the Alliance companies are actively engaged in high-value creation projects that respond to evolving industry trends.

SOURCE: Nissan