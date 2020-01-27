Nissan reveals new Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 – more efficient, even tougher

Nissan has unveiled the newly updated version of its toughest Navara yet – the OFF-ROADER AT32. Building on the success of the previous limited edition and growing the #GoAnywhere capabilities of the Navara*, the refreshed model has been manufactured to be more efficient and better to drive, without compromising its class-leading off-road ability.

Created through an ongoing partnership between Nissan and world-famous Icelandic off-road experts Arctic Trucks, the updated Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 uses full underbody shielding which has been upgraded to a lightweight aluminium material. The improved shape ensures a more comprehensive protection of underbody components. The Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is ready to handle the most challenging landscapes and adventures.

In addition, new 31.6′ Nokian tyres have been fitted. This improves fuel economy and emissions, and enhances on-road handling without compromising its off-road ability. The special satin black alloy wheels are fitted with dual valves to allow the fast and accurate adjustment of tyre pressure when moving between different terrains.

Other key features carried over from the previous Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 include bespoke all-terrain wheel arch extensions and all-terrain optimised Bilstein performance suspension. The model is also finished off with special badging on the front wings, arch extensions, side steps, wheel centres, tailgate and mud guards, continued from the last updates.

For owners who need to venture even further off the beaten track, optional accessories include an electronic lock for the front differential to boost traction in extreme conditions. An air intake snorkel is also available, which increases the Navara’s maximum wading depth to a massive 800mm.

Despite its off-road prowess, the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 keeps the advanced on-board technologies from the N-Guard model on which it is based, including Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

“The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness,” said Manuel BURDIEL, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales and Business Development. “We have upgraded the OFF-ROADER AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP compliant. It’s the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance.”

The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 goes on sale from February 2020 across Europe with local pricing to be announced upon launch.

*For more information, you can view Nissan’s Go Anywhere campaign here.

SOURCE: Nissan