Nissan production, sales, and exports for July 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2024.

1. Production

July 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 46,270 -19.8 185,876 -13.2 214,224
Commercial vehicles 5,976 -1.9 21,074 -18.2 25,761
Production in Japan 52,246 -18.1 206,950 -13.8 239,985
US 41,119 -0.6 169,283 -7.0 182,076
Mexico 42,494 -11.0 219,738 +9.1 201,490
UK 24,636 -7.0 103,188 -1.1 104,349
China 42,311 -26.9 211,837 -4.9 222,680
Others 34,656 +1.3 112,147 -13.7 129,964
Production outside Japan 185,216 -10.8 816,193 -2.9 840,559
Global production 237,462 -12.5 1,023,143 -5.3 1,080,544

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

  • Global production in July declined 12.5% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 18.1% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

July 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 22,619 +0.9 74,567 -8.7 81,648
Commercial vehicles 3,088 -17.1 10,868 -22.6 14,045
Japan (registration) 25,707 -1.6 85,435 -10.7 95,693
Japan (minivehicles) 16,989 +10.9 55,257 +5.8 52,236
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 42,696 +3.0 140,692 -4.9 147,929
US 74,444 +5.5 311,165 -1.2 314,942
Canada 8,128 +9.2 33,606 -3.3 34,751
Mexico 20,904 +12.0 81,204 +8.3 74,965
North America 103,567 +7.0 426,331 +0.3 425,117
Europe 25,148 -6.5 103,767 +3.8 100,007
China 47,102 -20.8 219,108 -14.4 256,055
Others 42,873 +6.6 162,840 +2.5 158,938
Sales outside Japan 218,690 -2.1 912,046 -3.0 940,117
Global sales 261,386 -1.3 1,052,738 -3.2 1,088,046

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

  • Global sales in July declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.0%.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 10.9%.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

July 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2023
(vehicles)
North America 12,440 -22.4 61,447 -6.0 65,402
Europe 5,403 +20.8 22,462 +13.4 19,813
Others 7,721 -30.9 36,297 -22.6 46,885
Total exports from Japan 25,564 -19.3 120,206 -9.0 132,100

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in July declined 19.3% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

