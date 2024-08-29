Nissan production, sales, and exports for July 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2024.
1. Production
|July 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|46,270
|-19.8
|185,876
|-13.2
|214,224
|Commercial vehicles
|5,976
|-1.9
|21,074
|-18.2
|25,761
|Production in Japan
|52,246
|-18.1
|206,950
|-13.8
|239,985
|US
|41,119
|-0.6
|169,283
|-7.0
|182,076
|Mexico
|42,494
|-11.0
|219,738
|+9.1
|201,490
|UK
|24,636
|-7.0
|103,188
|-1.1
|104,349
|China
|42,311
|-26.9
|211,837
|-4.9
|222,680
|Others
|34,656
|+1.3
|112,147
|-13.7
|129,964
|Production outside Japan
|185,216
|-10.8
|816,193
|-2.9
|840,559
|Global production
|237,462
|-12.5
|1,023,143
|-5.3
|1,080,544
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
- Global production in July declined 12.5% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 18.1% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|July 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|22,619
|+0.9
|74,567
|-8.7
|81,648
|Commercial vehicles
|3,088
|-17.1
|10,868
|-22.6
|14,045
|Japan (registration)
|25,707
|-1.6
|85,435
|-10.7
|95,693
|Japan (minivehicles)
|16,989
|+10.9
|55,257
|+5.8
|52,236
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|42,696
|+3.0
|140,692
|-4.9
|147,929
|US
|74,444
|+5.5
|311,165
|-1.2
|314,942
|Canada
|8,128
|+9.2
|33,606
|-3.3
|34,751
|Mexico
|20,904
|+12.0
|81,204
|+8.3
|74,965
|North America
|103,567
|+7.0
|426,331
|+0.3
|425,117
|Europe
|25,148
|-6.5
|103,767
|+3.8
|100,007
|China
|47,102
|-20.8
|219,108
|-14.4
|256,055
|Others
|42,873
|+6.6
|162,840
|+2.5
|158,938
|Sales outside Japan
|218,690
|-2.1
|912,046
|-3.0
|940,117
|Global sales
|261,386
|-1.3
|1,052,738
|-3.2
|1,088,046
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
- Global sales in July declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.0%.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 10.9%.
- Sales outside Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|July 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|12,440
|-22.4
|61,447
|-6.0
|65,402
|Europe
|5,403
|+20.8
|22,462
|+13.4
|19,813
|Others
|7,721
|-30.9
|36,297
|-22.6
|46,885
|Total exports from Japan
|25,564
|-19.3
|120,206
|-9.0
|132,100
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in July declined 19.3% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan