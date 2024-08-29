Nissan production, sales, and exports for July 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2024.

1. Production

July 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 46,270 -19.8 185,876 -13.2 214,224 Commercial vehicles 5,976 -1.9 21,074 -18.2 25,761 Production in Japan 52,246 -18.1 206,950 -13.8 239,985 US 41,119 -0.6 169,283 -7.0 182,076 Mexico 42,494 -11.0 219,738 +9.1 201,490 UK 24,636 -7.0 103,188 -1.1 104,349 China 42,311 -26.9 211,837 -4.9 222,680 Others 34,656 +1.3 112,147 -13.7 129,964 Production outside Japan 185,216 -10.8 816,193 -2.9 840,559 Global production 237,462 -12.5 1,023,143 -5.3 1,080,544

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Global production in July declined 12.5% from a year-earlier.

Production in Japan declined 18.1% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

July 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 22,619 +0.9 74,567 -8.7 81,648 Commercial vehicles 3,088 -17.1 10,868 -22.6 14,045 Japan (registration) 25,707 -1.6 85,435 -10.7 95,693 Japan (minivehicles) 16,989 +10.9 55,257 +5.8 52,236 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 42,696 +3.0 140,692 -4.9 147,929 US 74,444 +5.5 311,165 -1.2 314,942 Canada 8,128 +9.2 33,606 -3.3 34,751 Mexico 20,904 +12.0 81,204 +8.3 74,965 North America 103,567 +7.0 426,331 +0.3 425,117 Europe 25,148 -6.5 103,767 +3.8 100,007 China 47,102 -20.8 219,108 -14.4 256,055 Others 42,873 +6.6 162,840 +2.5 158,938 Sales outside Japan 218,690 -2.1 912,046 -3.0 940,117 Global sales 261,386 -1.3 1,052,738 -3.2 1,088,046

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) have not been included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Global sales in July declined 1.3% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 3.0%. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.6% from a year-earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 10.9%.

Sales outside Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

July 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – July

2023

(vehicles) North America 12,440 -22.4 61,447 -6.0 65,402 Europe 5,403 +20.8 22,462 +13.4 19,813 Others 7,721 -30.9 36,297 -22.6 46,885 Total exports from Japan 25,564 -19.3 120,206 -9.0 132,100

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in July declined 19.3% from a year earlier.

