Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2024.

1. Production

Aug. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 36,760 -15.6 222,636 -13.6 257,769 Commercial vehicles 4,808 +8.0 25,882 -14.3 30,213 Production in Japan 41,568 -13.4 248,518 -13.7 287,982 US 43,525 -32.5 212,808 -13.7 246,575 Mexico 64,449 +7.6 284,187 +8.7 261,393 UK 13,374 -22.9 116,562 -4.2 121,701 China 42,495 -20.3 254,332 -7.9 276,011 Others 30,605 -15.4 142,752 -14.1 166,119 Production outside Japan 194,448 -15.9 1,010,641 -5.7 1,071,799 Global production 236,016 -15.5 1,259,159 -7.4 1,359,781

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in August declined 15.5% from a year-earlier.

Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 15.9% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Aug. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 16,828 +6.1 91,395 -6.3 97,504 Commercial vehicles 2,643 -18.1 13,511 -21.8 17,273 Japan (registration) 19,471 +2.0 104,906 -8.6 114,777 Japan (minivehicles) 13,102 -5.4 68,359 +3.4 66,084 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 32,573 -1.1 173,265 -4.2 180,861 US 71,797 -0.1 382,962 -1.0 386,798 Canada 8,898 +29.3 42,504 +2.1 41,631 Mexico 21,629 +1.7 102,833 +6.9 96,237 North America 102,399 +2.3 528,730 +0.7 525,250 Europe 17,010 -4.5 120,777 +2.5 117,818 China 49,204 -24.2 268,312 -16.4 320,960 Others 43,093 +1.2 205,936 +2.2 201,530 Sales outside Japan 211,706 -6.1 1,123,755 -3.6 1,165,558 Global sales 244,279 -5.5 1,297,020 -3.7 1,346,419

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

Global sales in August declined 5.5% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.1% from a year-earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.0%. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 5.4% from a year-earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 6.1% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Aug. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2023

(vehicles) North America 9,328 -53.2 70,775 -17.1 85,345 Europe 2,952 -42.4 25,414 +1.9 24,936 Others 11,760 +2.9 48,057 -17.6 58,310 Total exports from Japan 24,040 -34.1 144,246 -14.4 168,591

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in August declined 34.1% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan