Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2024.

1. Production

Aug. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 36,760 -15.6 222,636 -13.6 257,769
Commercial vehicles 4,808 +8.0 25,882 -14.3 30,213
Production in Japan 41,568 -13.4 248,518 -13.7 287,982
US 43,525 -32.5 212,808 -13.7 246,575
Mexico 64,449 +7.6 284,187 +8.7 261,393
UK 13,374 -22.9 116,562 -4.2 121,701
China 42,495 -20.3 254,332 -7.9 276,011
Others 30,605 -15.4 142,752 -14.1 166,119
Production outside Japan 194,448 -15.9 1,010,641 -5.7 1,071,799
Global production 236,016 -15.5 1,259,159 -7.4 1,359,781

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in August declined 15.5% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 15.9% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Aug. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 16,828 +6.1 91,395 -6.3 97,504
Commercial vehicles 2,643 -18.1 13,511 -21.8 17,273
Japan (registration) 19,471 +2.0 104,906 -8.6 114,777
Japan (minivehicles) 13,102 -5.4 68,359 +3.4 66,084
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 32,573 -1.1 173,265 -4.2 180,861
US 71,797 -0.1 382,962 -1.0 386,798
Canada 8,898 +29.3 42,504 +2.1 41,631
Mexico 21,629 +1.7 102,833 +6.9 96,237
North America 102,399 +2.3 528,730 +0.7 525,250
Europe 17,010 -4.5 120,777 +2.5 117,818
China 49,204 -24.2 268,312 -16.4 320,960
Others 43,093 +1.2 205,936 +2.2 201,530
Sales outside Japan 211,706 -6.1 1,123,755 -3.6 1,165,558
Global sales 244,279 -5.5 1,297,020 -3.7 1,346,419

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in August declined 5.5% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.1% from a year-earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.0%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 5.4% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 6.1% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Aug. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
North America 9,328 -53.2 70,775 -17.1 85,345
Europe 2,952 -42.4 25,414 +1.9 24,936
Others 11,760 +2.9 48,057 -17.6 58,310
Total exports from Japan 24,040 -34.1 144,246 -14.4 168,591

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in August declined 34.1% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

