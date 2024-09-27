Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2024.
1. Production
|Aug. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|36,760
|-15.6
|222,636
|-13.6
|257,769
|Commercial vehicles
|4,808
|+8.0
|25,882
|-14.3
|30,213
|Production in Japan
|41,568
|-13.4
|248,518
|-13.7
|287,982
|US
|43,525
|-32.5
|212,808
|-13.7
|246,575
|Mexico
|64,449
|+7.6
|284,187
|+8.7
|261,393
|UK
|13,374
|-22.9
|116,562
|-4.2
|121,701
|China
|42,495
|-20.3
|254,332
|-7.9
|276,011
|Others
|30,605
|-15.4
|142,752
|-14.1
|166,119
|Production outside Japan
|194,448
|-15.9
|1,010,641
|-5.7
|1,071,799
|Global production
|236,016
|-15.5
|1,259,159
|-7.4
|1,359,781
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in August declined 15.5% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 15.9% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|Aug. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|16,828
|+6.1
|91,395
|-6.3
|97,504
|Commercial vehicles
|2,643
|-18.1
|13,511
|-21.8
|17,273
|Japan (registration)
|19,471
|+2.0
|104,906
|-8.6
|114,777
|Japan (minivehicles)
|13,102
|-5.4
|68,359
|+3.4
|66,084
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|32,573
|-1.1
|173,265
|-4.2
|180,861
|US
|71,797
|-0.1
|382,962
|-1.0
|386,798
|Canada
|8,898
|+29.3
|42,504
|+2.1
|41,631
|Mexico
|21,629
|+1.7
|102,833
|+6.9
|96,237
|North America
|102,399
|+2.3
|528,730
|+0.7
|525,250
|Europe
|17,010
|-4.5
|120,777
|+2.5
|117,818
|China
|49,204
|-24.2
|268,312
|-16.4
|320,960
|Others
|43,093
|+1.2
|205,936
|+2.2
|201,530
|Sales outside Japan
|211,706
|-6.1
|1,123,755
|-3.6
|1,165,558
|Global sales
|244,279
|-5.5
|1,297,020
|-3.7
|1,346,419
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in August declined 5.5% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.1% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.0%.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 5.4% from a year-earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 6.1% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Aug. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|9,328
|-53.2
|70,775
|-17.1
|85,345
|Europe
|2,952
|-42.4
|25,414
|+1.9
|24,936
|Others
|11,760
|+2.9
|48,057
|-17.6
|58,310
|Total exports from Japan
|24,040
|-34.1
|144,246
|-14.4
|168,591
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in August declined 34.1% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan