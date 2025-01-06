Nissan: Only one brand had two cars in 2024’s top-five best-sellers – and they’re both built in Britain

Nissan the only brand with more than one model in 2024's top-five best-seller list

Following 2024 success that delivered a refreshed product line-up, award-winning models and two of the nation’s favourite cars, Nissan GB is accelerating into an electric year ahead.

It was the only UK brand to finish the last year with two cars in the top-five best-sellers list, thanks to the British-built Qashqai and Juke, which found homes with 76,872 of the UK’s new car buyers.

The achievement meant Nissan GB powered to 100,446 car sales in 2024, up 12.3% on 2023, securing a 5.14% market share (up almost half a percent over 2023).

Qashqai and Juke’s popularity also ensured Nissan’s 6,000-strong team in Sunderland proudly retained its title as the UK’s all-time most successful vehicle manufacturing plant. Half a million electrified cars have rolled off the production line there in recent years, pushing the total production number to an unsurpassed 11.5m cars since it opened in 1986.

Diana Torres, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “2024 was a challenging year in our industry, so to have secured these results is a testament to the hard work of everyone in our organisation, including our dealer partners, and to the strength of our vehicle line-up.

“It gives us powerful momentum as we look forward to an exciting year ahead for our brand and, with new cars like the Ariya NISMO arriving imminently, I am confident we have the people, products and partners for success in 2025.”

2024 saw significant changes to Nissan’s UK line-up with upgraded versions of the Qashqai and Juke crossovers, new variants of X-Trail and Ariya, and the unveil of the new Interstar van, which is available with both diesel and fully electric power.

These changes didn’t go unnoticed either, with eight trophies awarded to Nissan in 2024 in recognition of its new and used vehicle strengths, and uniquely innovative powertrains. Even its UK-based engineering teams were singled out for praise, with David Moss and his Cranfield-based research and development teams picking up a prestigious Autocar award in recognition of services to engineering.

And the momentum continues into the new year with the launch of Nissan’s January sale event, from Jan 8th to Feb 5th, with some incredible offers across the manufacturer’s line-up.

SOURCE: Nissan