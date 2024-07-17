Nissan makes a strong impression at GIIAS 2024 with the launch of the all-new Serena e-POWER, featuring a fascinating lineup of six electrified vehicles

Nissan introduces ProPILOT, ASEAN's first driving assistance technology, in the All-New Serena e-POWER for Indonesia

Nissan Indonesia launched the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER, the new e-POWER MPV, at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024. The company also showcased six electrified models that reflect its breakthroughs in both current and future directions in electrification.

Since the introduction in Indonesia in 1995, Serena has maintained a close relationship with families and has continued to innovative “Big, Easy, and Fun” philosophy to cater to the demands of Indonesian families. The most recent generation, The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER, has officially launched in Indonesia today. The Highway Star e-POWER (4×2) A/T variation in one-tone OTR Jakarta is priced starting at Rp. 635 million. The two-tone variant is available starting from Rp 639.5 million. During GIIAS 2024, Nissan offers a special program that includes free maintenance for 4 years or 50,000 km, a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty on the vehicle, and a 7-year or 150,000 km warranty on the lithium-ion battery and e-POWER components for every purchase of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER.

Under the theme “Unveil The Future of Innovation”, Nissan Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to leading the new era of technological advancement and sustainability, particularly in electrification.

Situated in Hall 3A, Nissan presents six electrification product lines to familiarize visitors globally recognized technology of the car company. These include futuristic EV concept vehicles like the Nissan Hyper Tourer, unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show last year, alongside a comprehensive range of Nissan battery EVs such as the Nissan Ariya crossover EV, Nissan Sakura kei-car EV, and the Nissan LEAF. Furthermore, Nissan showcases the e-POWER product range, featuring models like the Nissan Kicks e-POWER and The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER.

“Nissan aims to enrich people’s lives and create a future where everyone can experience enjoyable mobility. At GIIAS 2024, Nissan displays various electrified models to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovation and fulfilling experiences for customers, marking a significant milestone in Nissan’s journey in Indonesia,” said Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand.

All-new Nissan Serena e-POWER

At GIIAS 2024, The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER emerges as the highlight of the show and marks the official launch in Indonesia. “Following its debut at GIIAS 2023 and the enthusiastic response from visitors, we are capitalizing on this positive momentum today to launch the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER,” stated Evensius Go, President Director of PT. Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia (NMDI). “We are confident that The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER will resonate deeply with Indonesian families looking for a family-friendly MPV.”

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER reflects the concept of “Big, Easy, and Fun” by incorporating modern technology and functional elements to provide a harmonious and joyful driving experience in various situations. With the tagline “Harmony in Every Journey,” Nissan emphasizes the commitment to producing vehicles that are not only comfortable and impressive, but also capable of bringing peace of mind and safety on every journey.

As with the previous models, The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER continues the “Big, Easy, and Fun” philosophy. However, for the C28 generation, the concept has been refined for greater comfort and convenience for all passengers.

Big

With its spacious cabin and versatile seating configurations, The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER enables drivers and passengers to enjoy every family journey in comfort and convenience.

Easy

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is equipped with features designed to improve passengers experience in every journey. Features including dual back doors and touchless sliding doors make it easier to load and unload luggage into the vehicle.

Fun

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER ensures an exciting family journey with Nissan Connect features that enable passengers to stay connected via Apple CarPlay and/or Android Auto, making the trip entertaining and enjoyable.

This vehicle features second-generation e-POWER technology. Under its hood, Nissan incorporates the e-POWER technology with a 1.4-liter gasoline engine coded as HR14, which acts as a generator to charge the battery supplying energy to the front-wheel electric motor

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER delivers a maximum torque of 315 Nm and power of up to 163 PS. With a full tank, this 7-seater MPV allows long travel distances without concerns about the availability of charging stations along the way.

Furthermore, The All-new Nissan Serena e-POWER integrates Nissan Intelligent Driving technology, featuring the e-Pedal function. This allows drivers to initiate, accelerate, decelerate, and stop using a single pedal by adjusting pressure on the accelerator.

Advanced technology suitable for Indonesian families

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER features advanced ProPILOT 1.0 driving assistance technology. Utilizing cameras and radar sensors, this feature detects lane markings and nearby vehicles, enabling automated steering, acceleration, and braking to alleviate the driver’s workload. It provides drivers with intuitive and safe assistance during their journey.

ProPILOT 1.0 improves driver and passenger safety while also making driving enjoyable and efficient. This technology operates effectively when there are clearly visible line of lanes.

The innovative technology available in The All-New Nissan SERENA e-POWER includes the Nissan 360 Safety Shield, which consists of a series of advanced safety technologies including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Intelligent Driver Attention Alert.

Specification, variants and color choice

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER comes with a variety of attractive color options designed to meet the tastes and needs of Indonesian consumers. The available color variants include one and two-tone options.

For the one-tone variant, Nissan offers eight color options, including Turquoise Blue, Rikyu, Cardinal Red, Diamond Black, Dark Metal, Azurite Blue, Prism White, and Brilliant Silver.

For the two-tone variant, Nissan offers Turquoise Blue, Cardinal Re, Prism White and Rikyu, all in combination with a black roof.

Each color is designed to highlight the elegant and innovative design of the All-New

Nissan Serena e-POWER, ensuring that this vehicle not only has high performance but also looks stunning on the road.

With the electrification pillars on battery electric vehicles (BEV) and vehicles based on e-POWER technology, Nissan is committed to providing a wide range of choices for consumers to select a vehicle that suits their lifestyle and needs. In Indonesia, NMDI has introduced the Nissan LEAF, Nissan Kicks e-POWER, and now, the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER to the growing trend and future of electrification in Indonesia.

In addition to The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER, Nissan has presented a line-up of other electric car models that demonstrate the commitment to bringing electrification technology closer to Indonesian consumers.

Future EV concept, Nissan Hyper Tourer

Nissan Hyper Tourer combines luxury with electric innovation, offering spacious and luxurious interior. Equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology and supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI), this future MPV for families is designed for a more dynamic driving experience with high safety standards

This vehicle is recognized for integrating the Japanese service concept (omotenashi) with advanced features like autonomous driving capability and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity. As a result, it is developed for individuals who value comfort.

EV crossover, Nissan Ariya

The Nissan Ariya represents Nissan’s initial entry into the global electric crossover market. Positioned as an SUV crossover, it provides an extended-range electric driving experience. Featuring (e-4ORCE) capability, (new all-wheel-control technology that can assist and empower any driver by delivering balanced, predictable power in a wide variety of scenarios), it enhances driving enjoyment, confidence, and comfort. Powered entirely by electricity, the Nissan Ariya delivers powerful acceleration with exceptionally quiet operation.

The Nissan Ariya offers drivers and passengers a more comfortable driving experience with autonomous driving technology, cabin comfort, and lounge-like spaciousness. With a range up to 610 km (Japan WLTC data, subject to homologation), the Nissan Ariya provides peace of mind for daily use or long-distance travels.

Nissan Sakura

Nissan Sakura is a Kei-EV, currently the best-selling Kei-EV model in Japan. Despite its compact dimensions, the Sakura EV cabin is spacious and allows adequate driving range, making it perfect for daily urban mobility.

Powered by a 47 kW (64 PS) electric motor delivering 195 Nm of torque, the Sakura EV is agile both on urban streets and on highways. It features three driving modes (Eco, Standard, and Sport) and utilizes the e-Pedal, providing an enjoyable driving experience across various conditions.

The 20 kWh lithium-ion battery allows the Sakura EV to achieve a range of up to 180 km (Japan WLTC data, subject to homologation), making it highly suitable for daily commuting. The ability to charge the battery at home adds to the convenience and attractiveness of the vehicle

Nissan is showcasing both models to bring a range of Nissan electric vehicle technologies closer to consumers and visitors at GIIAS 2024.

“The importance of raising awareness about the impact of carbon emissions makes us increasingly convinced that we have a significant responsibility and role in introducing various Nissan electric vehicle technologies and showcasing the development of electrification technology, which is currently our main focus,” stated Evensius Go.

Nissan LEAF

The Nissan LEAF is the world’s first mass-produced electric car, introduced in 2010 to provide an environmentally friendly and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Nissan LEAF offers smooth and responsive acceleration and a range of 311 km based on (NEDC testing) or 400 km based on (JC08, Japan), sufficient for daily driving needs. Advanced features like the e-Pedal and Nissan Intelligent Mobility ensure comfort and safety on every journey. The Nissan LEAF is an ideal choice for those looking to contribute to reducing carbon emissions without compromising on performance and comfort.

Nissan Kicks e-POWER

Nissan Kicks e-POWER is an innovative SUV that combines e-POWER technology with stylish and modern design. The e-POWER uses a gasoline engine to charge the battery that powers the electric motor, providing the sensation of driving an electric car without requiring external charging. The Nissan Kicks e-POWER can travel up to approximately 800 km distance on a single fueling. With standout features like Intelligent Around View Monitor, e-Pedal, and Intelligent Cruise Control, Nissan Kicks e-POWER offers a dynamic, efficient, and safe driving experience. Ideal for urban environments, Nissan Kicks e-POWER ensures easy and enjoyable mobility.

Special program at GIIAS 2024

In addition to the launch of The All New Nissan Serena e-Power and showcasing other EV models, Nissan Indonesia also offers various attractive programs for visitors at GIIAS 2024.

To enhance the exhibition experience, Nissan has prepared daily programs aimed at educating and informing visitors about the latest developments in the automotive industry, including engaging talk shows. Beyond that, Nissan is providing a platform for Nissan car owner communities to share their experiences with Nissan products they have used over time. This initiative aims to further strengthen Nissan’s connection with the broader community.

“We see GIIAS 2024 as an opportunity to underscore commitment, technologies, and innovations of Nissan as leaders in global electrification,” stated Evensius Go.

SOURCE: Nissan