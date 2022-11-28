Nissan launches the all-new Serena in Japan

ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance technology perfect for long drives

Nissan today announced the launch of the fully-revamped Serena in Japan. Sales of gasoline-powered models will start this winter, and e-POWER models are to start in spring.

Since its launch in 1991, the Serena has always been in close touch with the changing forms and need of families. With the concept from the beginning being “Big, Easy, Fun”, the all-new Serena is equipped with spacious seating, convenient utilities and the latest in cutting-edge technologies.

“We have planned and developed the new Serena so that the whole family can spend their precious time together, having great fun,” said Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino.

Advanced technologies

The Serena features the second-generation e-POWER system, now equipped with an all-new, specially developed 1.4 L engine. The system delivers more powerful and smooth acceleration with less engine noise.

ProPILOT 2.0 *1 advanced driver assistance system comes on the highest e-POWER grade, the Luxion—the first time *2 such a system that enables hands-off driving (in a single lane on a highway at speeds of 40 km/h or above) has been adopted in a minivan *3 in Japan. For all other grades, ProPILOT has now been made standard. This driver assistance technology helps reduce driver fatigue on long road trips.

Steering assist with forward collision avoidance supports steering when avoiding obstacles in front of the vehicle. This technology is also a Nissan first.

Second-generation e-POWER creates a quiet cabin, making conversation easier

The Serena is also equipped with world-first, energy management technology *4 that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions and the navigation system. Reduced engine operation contributes to a quieter cabin.

Science-based approach to reducing motion-sickness

Various design and packaging approaches have been taken with the aim of reducing motion-sickness. These include:

A wide, open view from inside the vehicle and an optimal display monitor positioning

All-new seat design that dampens occupant movement

A highly rigid steering wheel enhances handling stability

A vehicle structure that deflects crosswinds and reduces shakiness at high speeds

The second-generation e-POWER system and tighter suspension enable smoother vehicle body movement

e-Pedal Step, which allows the driver to control vehicle speed by just using the accelerator

A friendly design with premium quality and sense of innovation

A modern touch has been added to the exterior design. For Luxion and Highway Star grades, the exterior design is finished to evoke the dynamic and powerful performance of the vehicle. All lamps are now LED.

Close attention has been given to interior:

・The windshield is the widest in the minivan category in the market *3 .

・As a first for Nissan, the all-new Serena features a switch-type shift for smart looks and ease-of-use.

・The seat material is water-repellent, a family friendly feature.

Convenient family features

The most spacious cabin in the minivan category*3 enables all on board to stretch out and relax.

120 mm of addional driver legroom compared to the previous generation.

A multi-purpose center seat in the second row allows the vehicle to carry seven or eight passengers *5 .

. The dual rear door allows easy loading and unloading, even in small parking spaces. When needed, just the small back door at the top can be used. The side passenger door comes with the hands-free, auto-open function.

Pockets for smartphones and wallets are now now in easy reach for every seat. Other useful features include: Holders that can accommodate a 500 ml cardoard carton, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, and a pre-cooling air conditioning system *6 .

. Air conditioning can be controlled by a simple, intuitive and innovatively designed touch panel, with independent controls for the driver’s seat, passenger seat and rear seats.

An optional 100V AC power source (1500 W) is available for e-POWER models, which can be used to operate electric appliances when outdoor or as a power source, especially helpful in emergencies.

*1 Subscription to the NissanConnect ProPILOT plan is required

*2 Nissan survey; as of November 2022

*3 Nissan survey; as of November 2022. Minivan definition used: 1.2 – 2.0 L class 7/8-seat vehicle with overall height over 1.8 m

*4 Nissan survey; as of November 2022. The technology controls battery charge and discharge to maintain electric-only driving (no engine operation) near the destination, by using information from the navigation system

*5 The e-POWER Luxion is a 7-seater

*6 Onboard Wi-Fi and air conditioning pre-cooling need NissanConnect services subscription.

SOURCE: Nissan