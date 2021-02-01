Nissan launches LEAF10 special version to celebrate 10 years of the first mass-market electric car

Nissan introduces in Europe the LEAF10, a special edition of the popular all-electric car, to celebrate 10 successful years of sales as the first mass-market EV in the world.

Available in European dealerships from February, LEAF10 introduces a new bold body colour to the Nissan palette, complemented by exquisite pattern detailing on the exterior.

LEAF10 enhances the model’s comprehensive suite of technologies, featuring intuitive In-Car Wi-Fi that is ideal for families and those on the move plus new connected services. The special version boasts the award-winning ProPILOT and e-Pedal technologies, offering an engaging electrified driving experience.

“Since LEAF launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of our owners,” says Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager of Electric Passenger Cars & Infrastructure at Nissan Europe.

“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as In-Car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; LEAF can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey.”

Elevating LEAF’s sleek exterior styling

With a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA and to the design nuances of Ariya, Nissan’s first all-electric coupé crossover which embodies the future of the brand; LEAF10 has been embellished with a striking and intricate Kumiko pattern that adorns the wing mirrors, roofline and trunk. The patterning perfectly complements the all-new sleek name badge, which sits proudly on its C-pillar.

Including intelligent and connected technology

Keeping in-tune with our fast-paced environment, LEAF10 is available with Nissan’s versatile In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot.

LEAF10 customers will be able to connect to the Internet thanks to the in-built 4G connectivity and provide In-Car Wi-Fi for up to seven devices, ensuring drivers can meet all customers’ needs, and kids can watch their favourite cartoon during long journeys.

This functionality compliments the range of utilities on the NissanConnect Services smartphone app, which allows owners to control key features remotely – such as monitoring the battery charge level and locking or unlocking their vehicle to accept deliveries.

Drivers will also be able to enjoy a comfortable commute, with the ability to pre-heat their LEAF for their journey.

A host of innovative safety features enhance the LEAF’s technology offering further. For extra peace-of-mind, owners can set alerts to ensure their LEAF stays within the limits – whether that is a pre-defined location or within a certain speed.

Customers will also benefit from Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI) to provide reassurance whilst driving. These innovative safety features perfectly complement the already technically advanced EV.

SOURCE: Nissan