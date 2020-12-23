Nissan introduces all-new Note e-POWER AWD in Japan

Nissan today launched the all-new Note e-POWER AWD compact car, with dual electric motors that give the driver enhanced control and acceleration.

The car comes exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain and is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in early 2021. The introduction of the all-wheel-drive model follows last month’s launch of the two-wheel-drive Nissan Note, which went on sale today.

The Note AWD’s electric motors in the front and rear deliver power to each wheel, resulting in a new level of driving experience. Increased rear-motor output enables a powerful standing start and mid-speed acceleration in a variety of driving conditions, such as snowy or wet roads. The car’s all-wheel control also enables accurate cornering and stable, smooth deceleration, with regenerative braking available on all four wheels.

Both the 2WD and 4WD models feature the second generation of Nissan’s acclaimed e-POWER electric powertrain. e-POWER offers linear and exhilarating acceleration that is unique to the 100% electric motor driven system, which has now been extensively redesigned and optimized. The system produces more power, a higher-quality driving experience, improved efficiency and cabin quietness.

