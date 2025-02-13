Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi Motors terminate MOU regarding consideration of tripartite collaboration

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (“Nissan”), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (“Honda”), and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (“Mitsubishi Motors”) today agreed to terminate their MOU regarding the consideration of the structure for a tripartite collaboration, in light of the termination of the MOU signed on December 23 last year regarding the consideration of a business integration between Nissan and Honda

Going forward, the three companies will collaborate within the framework of a strategic partnership aimed at the era of intelligence and electrified vehicles. This framework was established with the MOU signed on August 1 last year, striving to create new value and maximize the corporate value of each company.

SOURCE: Nissan