Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign deliveries to begin in late 2020

The first customer model of the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign will go on display at the Geneva Motor Show* in March, before deliveries of the limited-edition car begin in late 2020.

Before then, fans can see the prototype model in locations throughout Japan, including at the 2019 NISMO Festival this Sunday.

Customer demand for the production version of the car has been strong, with a significant number of deposits already taken, and customers across the globe are in the process of selecting personal specifications for their vehicles. That will make the already limited car — of which only 50 will be produced — even more attractive to collectors. A limited number of reservations for the remaining models are still available.

In Japan, customers can now purchase a GT-R50 by Italdesign through SCI Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of VT Holdings, which has been appointed official importer and distributor for these exclusive cars in the country.

“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”

Subject to certification and homologation in all relevant markets, customers can expect to get behind the wheel of their personalized Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign sometime between late 2020 and the end of 2021. Powering each GT-R50 by Italdesign is a NISMO-tuned 720 PS hand-built 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6.

Nissan collaborated with Turin, Italy-based Italdesign to create the model, based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, in commemoration of the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.

The prototype vehicle, which debuted in June 2018, will be on display at this year’s NISMO Festival, held at Fuji Speedway on Dec. 8. The model will subsequently be shown at Nissan Crossing in Tokyo’s Ginza district in December, and at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.

SOURCE: Nissan