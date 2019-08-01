Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.
- NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.
- NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.
Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s July sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. July 2019 had 25 days, while July 2018 had 24 selling days.
SOURCE: Nissan