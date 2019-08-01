Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.

NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.

NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s July sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. July 2019 had 25 days, while July 2018 had 24 selling days.

SOURCE: Nissan