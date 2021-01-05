Nissan Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales

2020 2019 % chg Total Fourth-Quarter (October-December) 2020 sales (units) 243,133 301,291 -19.3 Nissan Division sales 222,651 271,517 -18.0 INFINITI sales* 20,482 29,774 -31.2 Calendar Year Total sales (units) 899,217 1,345,681 -33.2 Nissan Division sales 819,715 1,227,973 -33.2 INFINITI sales* 79,502 117,708 -32.5

Nissan Group announced total U.S. fourth-quarter (October-December) sales for 2020 of 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2020 U.S. sales of 899,217 units, a decrease of 33.2 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan Division fourth-quarter 2020 highlights:

Sales of the Versa were up 89 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous year (8,502 units).

Nissan LEAF had its best quarter overall since 2016.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

2020 was the best calendar year ever for Kicks.

Versa sales nearly doubled in 2020 over the previous calendar year (+187.1 percent).

Nissan LEAF total sales were up 43 percent from the previous calendar year.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s fourth quarter and calendar year sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com .

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates quarterly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Fourth-quarter 2020 had 79 selling days and fourth-quarter 2019 had 78 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg Nissan Division Total 222,651 271,517 -18.0 -19.0 819,715 1,227,973 -33.2 Versa 17,965 9,463 89.8 87.4 48,273 66,596 -27.5 Sentra 24,773 36,468 -32.1 -32.9 94,646 184,618 -48.7 Altima 40,906 49,214 -16.9 -17.9 137,988 209,183 -34.0 Maxima 4,007 8,877 -54.9 -55.4 18,062 35,076 -48.5 LEAF 4,641 3,254 42.6 40.8 9,564 12,365 -22.7 Juke 0 1 n/a n/a 0 11 -100.0 370Z 135 531 -74.6 -74.9 1,954 2,384 -18.0 GT-R 63 58 8.6 7.2 304 331 -8.2 Total Car 92,490 107,865 -14.3 -15.3 310,791 510,553 -39.1 Kicks 16,218 11,119 45.9 44.0 58,858 58,193 1.1 Frontier 10,558 17,683 -40.3 -41.0 36,845 72,369 -49.1 Titan 7,036 6,102 15.3 13.8 26,439 31,514 -16.1 Pathfinder 11,054 16,349 -32.4 -33.2 48,579 65,691 -26.0 Armada 2,120 7,435 -71.5 -71.8 19,640 32,044 -38.7 Rogue 60,534 78,147 -22.5 -23.5 227,935 350,447 -35.0 Murano 13,396 18,013 -25.6 -26.6 58,255 68,361 -14.8 NV 4,871 4,346 12.1 10.7 15,247 20,022 -23.8 NV200 4,374 4,457 -1.9 -3.1 17,126 18,768 -8.7 Total Truck 130,161 163,652 -20.5 -21.5 508,924 717,420 -29.1 North American produced 183,092 213,615 -14.3 -15.4 642,959 970,563 -33.8 Car 92,292 107,276 -31.7 -15.1 308,533 507,838 -39.2 Truck 90,800 106,339 -14.6 -15.7 334,426 462,725 -27.7 Import 39,559 57,902 -31.7 -32.5 176,746 257,410 -31.3 Car 198 590 -66.4 -66.9 2,258 2,726 -17.2 Truck 39,361 57,312 -31.3 -32.2 135,127 197,372 -31.5 INFINITI Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg Infiniti Division Total 20,482 29,774 -31.2 -32.1 79,502 117,708 -32.5 Infiniti Q50 3,447 6,232 -44.7 -45.4 16,533 25,987 -36.4 Infiniti Q60 506 1,525 -66.8 -67.2 2,792 5,043 -44.6 Infiniti Q70 4 356 -98.9 -98.9 139 2,552 -94.6 Infiniti QX30 2 204 -99.0 -99.0 148 3,229 -95.4 Infiniti QX50 6,316 5,006 26.2 24.6 20,885 18,616 12.2 Infiniti QX60 5,375 11,541 -53.4 -54.0 22,880 43,162 -47.0 Infiniti QX80 4,832 4,910 -1.6 -2.8 16,125 19,113 -15.6 Total Car 3,957 8,113 -51.2 -51.8 19,464 33,582 -42.0 Total Truck 16,525 21,661 -23.7 -24.7 60,038 84,126 -28.6 NISSAN GROUP Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 243,133 301,291 -19.3 -20.3 899,217 1,345,681 -33.2 Total Car 96,447 115,978 -16.8 -17.9 330,255 544,135 -39.3 Total Truck 146,686 185,313 -20.8 -21.8 568,962 801,546 -29.0 Selling days 79 78 309 307

SOURCE: Nissan