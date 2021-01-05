Nissan Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales

Nissan Group announced total U.S. fourth-quarter (October-December) sales for 2020 of 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent versus the prior year

   January 5, 2021
  2020 2019 % chg
Total Fourth-Quarter (October-December) 2020 sales (units) 243,133 301,291 -19.3
Nissan Division sales 222,651 271,517 -18.0
INFINITI sales* 20,482 29,774 -31.2
 
Calendar Year Total sales (units) 899,217 1,345,681 -33.2
Nissan Division sales 819,715 1,227,973 -33.2
INFINITI sales* 79,502 117,708 -32.5

Nissan Division fourth-quarter 2020 highlights:

  • Sales of the Versa were up 89 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous year (8,502 units).
  • Nissan LEAF had its best quarter overall since 2016.

Nissan Division calendar year highlights:

  • 2020 was the best calendar year ever for Kicks.
  • Versa sales nearly doubled in 2020 over the previous calendar year (+187.1 percent).
  • Nissan LEAF total sales were up 43 percent from the previous calendar year.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s fourth quarter and calendar year sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates quarterly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Fourth-quarter 2020 had 79 selling days and fourth-quarter 2019 had 78 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD
CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg
Nissan Division Total 222,651 271,517 -18.0 -19.0 819,715 1,227,973 -33.2
Versa 17,965 9,463 89.8 87.4 48,273 66,596 -27.5
Sentra 24,773 36,468 -32.1 -32.9 94,646 184,618 -48.7
Altima 40,906 49,214 -16.9 -17.9 137,988 209,183 -34.0
Maxima 4,007 8,877 -54.9 -55.4 18,062 35,076 -48.5
LEAF 4,641 3,254 42.6 40.8 9,564 12,365 -22.7
Juke 0 1 n/a n/a 0 11 -100.0
370Z 135 531 -74.6 -74.9 1,954 2,384 -18.0
GT-R 63 58 8.6 7.2 304 331 -8.2
Total Car 92,490 107,865 -14.3 -15.3 310,791 510,553 -39.1
Kicks 16,218 11,119 45.9 44.0 58,858 58,193 1.1
Frontier 10,558 17,683 -40.3 -41.0 36,845 72,369 -49.1
Titan 7,036 6,102 15.3 13.8 26,439 31,514 -16.1
Pathfinder 11,054 16,349 -32.4 -33.2 48,579 65,691 -26.0
Armada 2,120 7,435 -71.5 -71.8 19,640 32,044 -38.7
Rogue 60,534 78,147 -22.5 -23.5 227,935 350,447 -35.0
Murano 13,396 18,013 -25.6 -26.6 58,255 68,361 -14.8
NV 4,871 4,346 12.1 10.7 15,247 20,022 -23.8
NV200 4,374 4,457 -1.9 -3.1 17,126 18,768 -8.7
Total Truck 130,161 163,652 -20.5 -21.5 508,924 717,420 -29.1
North American produced 183,092 213,615 -14.3 -15.4 642,959 970,563 -33.8
Car 92,292 107,276 -31.7 -15.1 308,533 507,838 -39.2
Truck 90,800 106,339 -14.6 -15.7 334,426 462,725 -27.7
Import 39,559 57,902 -31.7 -32.5 176,746 257,410 -31.3
Car 198 590 -66.4 -66.9 2,258 2,726 -17.2
Truck 39,361 57,312 -31.3 -32.2 135,127 197,372 -31.5
INFINITI Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD
CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg
Infiniti Division Total 20,482 29,774 -31.2 -32.1 79,502 117,708 -32.5
Infiniti Q50 3,447 6,232 -44.7 -45.4 16,533 25,987 -36.4
Infiniti Q60 506 1,525 -66.8 -67.2 2,792 5,043 -44.6
Infiniti Q70 4 356 -98.9 -98.9 139 2,552 -94.6
Infiniti QX30 2 204 -99.0 -99.0 148 3,229 -95.4
Infiniti QX50 6,316 5,006 26.2 24.6 20,885 18,616 12.2
Infiniti QX60 5,375 11,541 -53.4 -54.0 22,880 43,162 -47.0
Infiniti QX80 4,832 4,910 -1.6 -2.8 16,125 19,113 -15.6
Total Car 3,957 8,113 -51.2 -51.8 19,464 33,582 -42.0
Total Truck 16,525 21,661 -23.7 -24.7 60,038 84,126 -28.6
NISSAN GROUP Qtr: Oct-20 to Dec-20 Qtr: Oct-19 to Dec-19 Quarterly Quarterly CYTD CYTD CYTD
CY2020 CY2019 % chg (units) % chg (DSR) 2020 2019 % chg
TOTAL VEHICLE 243,133 301,291 -19.3 -20.3 899,217 1,345,681 -33.2
Total Car 96,447 115,978 -16.8 -17.9 330,255 544,135 -39.3
Total Truck 146,686 185,313 -20.8 -21.8 568,962 801,546 -29.0
Selling days 79 78 309 307

SOURCE: Nissan

