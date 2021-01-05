Nissan Group reports fourth-quarter 2020 and 2020 calendar year U.S. sales

|2020
|2019
|% chg
|Total Fourth-Quarter (October-December) 2020 sales (units)
|243,133
|301,291
|-19.3
|Nissan Division sales
|222,651
|271,517
|-18.0
|INFINITI sales*
|20,482
|29,774
|-31.2
|Calendar Year Total sales (units)
|899,217
|1,345,681
|-33.2
|Nissan Division sales
|819,715
|1,227,973
|-33.2
|INFINITI sales*
|79,502
|117,708
|-32.5
Nissan Group announced total U.S. fourth-quarter (October-December) sales for 2020 of 243,133 units, a decrease of 19.3 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2020 U.S. sales of 899,217 units, a decrease of 33.2 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan Division fourth-quarter 2020 highlights:
- Sales of the Versa were up 89 percent in the fourth quarter over the previous year (8,502 units).
- Nissan LEAF had its best quarter overall since 2016.
Nissan Division calendar year highlights:
- 2020 was the best calendar year ever for Kicks.
- Versa sales nearly doubled in 2020 over the previous calendar year (+187.1 percent).
- Nissan LEAF total sales were up 43 percent from the previous calendar year.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s fourth quarter and calendar year sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates quarterly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. Fourth-quarter 2020 had 79 selling days and fourth-quarter 2019 had 78 selling days.
SOURCE: Nissan