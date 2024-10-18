Nissan Formula E Team unveils updated livery ahead of Season 11

Rowland and Nato launch GEN3 Evo campaign at new state-of-the-art workshop

Nissan Formula E Team is excited to unveil its updated livery for the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the squad prepared for the first campaign under the new GEN3 Evo regulations.

For the upcoming season, Nissan Formula E Team has opted to continue with its popular cherry blossom livery, which has been a fan-favorite ever since it debuted at the start of Season 9. The pattern is meaningful for the outfit, both as a hint to its Japanese DNA and new beginnings, as well as now being part of Nissan’s identity in Formula E.

The Japanese team will be looking to build on a strong Season 10, which saw it finish fourth in the Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship, as well as third in the newly-established Manufacturers’ Championship.

To help the aim of moving further up the grid, Nissan Formula E Team has opted to refresh its driver line-up, with the experienced Norman Nato returning after a season away. Together with Oliver Rowland, who took two victories and five further podiums in an excellent Season 10, the squad now boasts two Formula E race winners. Both drivers possess the knowledge of how to get the most out of their machinery and have a proven track record of helping teams develop their cars. Nato will continue to sport the #17 on his Nissan e-4ORCE 05, while Rowland switches to Nissan’s traditional #23.

The new factory is also fully operational ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The fully Nissan Formula E Team dedicated facility stretches over 2,600 square meters and features a workshop area, simulator, engineering and management offices, as well as display, meeting and multipurpose areas. Located south of Paris, the headquarters is based close to other Nissan sites and its Alliance partners, ensuring synergies and access to talent, equipment and facilities available within Nissan and the group.

Rowland and Nato will be on track for the first time in an official capacity as team mates at pre-season testing on 4-7 November in Valencia, while Season 11 kicks off on December 7 at the São Paulo E-Prix.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “We’re excited for the new season and have been working hard, getting to grips with the GEN3 Evo car. Everything has been running smoothly so far and we’re looking forward to getting out on track in Valencia. Our new workshop is fully operational now, which is making a huge difference – we’ve been able to take full advantage of the facilities, allowing us to maximize the potential of the team. In terms of drivers, Norman has settled in very quickly, he knew most of the crew already so that made things easier than normal. Together with Oli, we’re confident that we have a strong line-up ready to fight for wins and podiums throughout the upcoming campaign. On top of that, we’ve got great companies supporting us, with Electromin extending and increasing its collaboration with the team to become our main partner, alongside existing relationships with Coral and Coral Eyewear, who we are delighted to be working with. We’re fully focused on improving at every step and continuing where we left off a few months ago, as we aim to challenge at the top in Season 11.”

Oliver Rowland: “It’s been good to re-charge after a busy year, but I’ve still been preparing for Season 11, making sure I’m in good shape both physically and mentally. It’s great to have the new workshop fully in action, I’ve been really impressed by the facilities. The location is ideal and it sets a high bar for ourselves, showing our ambition to continue improving and fighting at the front. There are a few areas to get on top of with the GEN3 Evo, including the all-wheel drive technology, but we’ll look to iron everything out and be ready to take up the fight from the first race.”

Norman Nato: “I’m delighted to be back with team and I already feel comfortable straight away with the car, simulator and staff. The biggest change has been the excellent new workshop, allowing us to prepare and debrief from races in amazing conditions, with the highest level equipment available to us. The updated livery is really cool, keeping our Japanese identity and the fans love it, making us so recognizable on-track. I can’t wait to start this GEN3 Evo era in Valencia testing, before heading out to Brazil for the season opener!”

Nissan Formula E Team partners

Nissan Formula E Team is proud to count on the valuable support of its Season 11 partners, who will help the team’s pursuit of its goals both on and off track throughout the year.

Firstly, Electromin increases their involvement with the team, becoming innovation partner. A leading mobility solutions provider in the Middle East, Electromin is a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, one of Nissan’s official importers in Saudi Arabia. Petromin Corporation’s Group CEO, Kalyana Sivagnanam said: “We are immensely proud to enter this strategic partnership with Nissan Formula E Team as its official global sponsor for the next four years, with Electromin leading the charge in the first year. As the pioneers of electric mobility in Saudi Arabia through Electromin, we see this partnership as a key step in accelerating the adoption of EV technology across the region.”

Coral remains on board as the squad’s sustainability partner, specializing in offsetting carbon emissions. Coral helps the team assess, monitor and reduce its carbon footprint. Daniele Sileri, Founder and Head of Strategy at Coral said: “Nissan Formula E Team has been the perfect launch partner for Coral. We are delighted to show the tangible results of our partnership in a matter of weeks, whereby we can help the team offset its carbon footprint.”

Coral Eyewear also continues its relationship with the team for a second season. The sustainable fashion start-up supplies the outfit with its distinctive product range, which are crafted using recycled plastic and plant-based materials. George Bailey, Co-Founder of Coral Eyewear, said: “We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Nissan Formula E Team. It’s exciting to see developments in electric technology moving from the track into road vehicles, and the team are clearly making efforts to choose sustainable options.”

About Nissan in Formula E

Nissan made its all-electric racing debut in Season 5 (2018/19) of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, becoming the first and only Japanese manufacturer to enter the series.

In Season 7 (2020/21), Nissan announced its long-term involvement in Formula E and its commitment to the Gen3 era, which will run from Season 9 (2022/23) through to the end of Season 12 (2025/26) of the all-electric racing series.

In April 2022, Nissan acquired the e.dams race team, with the Japanese automaker taking full ownership of its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In June 2022, Nissan announced it would supply its Nissan EV powertrain technology to McLaren Racing for the entirety of the Formula E Gen3 era.

On 28th March 2024, ahead of the first ever Tokyo E-Prix, Nissan announced its long term commitment to Formula E, becoming the first manufacturer to sign up for the Gen4 era, which runs until 2030, reinforcing its pledge to its Ambition 2030 electrification targets.

Nissan races in Formula E to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify every all-new vehicle offering by the early 2030s in key markets. The Japanese automaker aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

SOURCE: Nissan