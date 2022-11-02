Nissan experts receive IEC award for standardization activities

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that Expert Leader Yoshiaki Nitta and Technical Advisor Mikio Matsumoto have received the International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC’s) 1906 Award for their exceptional achievements in relation to the commission’s standardization activities

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that Expert Leader Yoshiaki Nitta and Technical Advisor Mikio Matsumoto have received the International Electrotechnical Commission’s (IEC’s) 1906 Award for their exceptional achievements in relation to the commission’s standardization activities.

Nitta and Matsumoto received the award for their activities related to methods used by the IEC for testing secondary lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The 1906 Award is an award granted by the IEC to individuals in recognition of their exceptional contributions to, and achievements in, the standardization of electrical and electronic technologies and other related activities of relevance to the IEC’s technical activities.

SOURCE: Nissan