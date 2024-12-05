Nissan Energy Charge Network adds access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers

Nissan Ariya drivers will gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network beginning December 10 with Nissan-provided adapter available for order starting today

Nissan Ariya drivers will gain access to 17,800 Tesla Superchargers within the Nissan Energy Charge Network (NECN)1 beginning on December 10. The expansion brings the total NECN to more than 100,000 public chargers in the US and 25,000 in Canada.

Nissan EV owners will need a Nissan-provided North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter kit2 to access Tesla Supercharger stations, now available for $235. The kit can be ordered starting today through a Nissan dealer and is available online at NissanUSA.com. Starting in 2025, Nissan will begin fitting EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port.

In addition to the newly added Tesla Supercharger network, NECN also includes access to Electrify America, the Shell Recharge branded network, ChargePoint and EVgo networks, in the US. In Canada, access includes ChargeHub, Shell Recharge branded network, FLO, Chargepoint, Circuit Electrique, BC Hydro, and the IVY branded network.

Ariya owners can easily search real-time charging station availability, charging status and pay for charging all through the MyNISSAN app. This enhancement to the MyNISSAN app simplifies EV ownership by consolidating vehicle management and public charging into one app. Users store a default payment method in the MyNISSAN app, then once at a compatible in-network charging station, simply tap an on-screen button to start a charging session within the Nissan Energy Charge Network. This functionality is not currently available to Nissan LEAF owners; however, they can search charging locations through the NissanConnect EV and Services app.

Public charging networks are provided by independent companies and are subject to their own respective policies, terms, and/or conditions, and are not within Nissan’s control. Should such independent companies terminate or restrict service or features, service or features may be suspended or terminated without notice or with no liability to Nissan or its partners or agents. Nissan is not responsible for associated costs (including additional equipment or equipment replacements/upgrades, if available) or other third party changes that may be required for connectivity with a charger station. Availability of charging stations not guaranteed. The NACS Adapter Kit provided by Nissan or purchased from a U.S. Nissan Dealership is deemed by Nissan as the only compatible adapter for Nissan EVs (“Nissan-Compliant NACS Adapter”). Use of an adapter that is not a Nissan-Compliant NACS Adapter is strictly prohibited.

SOURCE: Nissan