Nissan delivers “Best of the Best 2021” trophy to Jirada Auto Group

Highlighting Nissan dealer’s commitment of delivering best-in-class products and services

Nissan Motor Thailand delivered the prestigious “Best of the Best 2021” trophy to Jirada Auto Group, Nissan’s leading dealership in Lopburi, Suphanburi and Singhburi, in recognition of the dealership’s outstanding performance in sales and aftersales services.

“Best of the Best 2021” award is the highest dealership recognition award Nissan presents to its dealer with outstanding performance in sales, market share, quality and service standards. The award is a testimony of the dealer’s commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction thru Nissan Customer Promise service policy to ensure customers receive the best service experience from Nissan.

“At Nissan, delivering the best-in-class products and services is at our heart,” said Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand. “And, dealer partners are the key persons enabling Nissan to achieve this commitment. Thanks to dealer partners’ commitment and ability to deliver Nissan-standard service, impressive experience and high-quality products, Nissan Motor Thailand has been a highly regarded brand that customer trust, a key to our success and long-standing history in the Thai market.”

Jirada Auto Group has proven to be one of Nissan’s pride. In addition to many awards it has received in the past several years, the company has already beaten its ambitious goal. “In 2019, Jirada Auto Group set the goal to achieve the best of the best dealer in 5 years, but they did it within 2 years. This shows the commitment of Jirada Auto Group and their team who deeply understand customers’ need and continuously improve all customer touchpoints to achieve the best customer satisfaction,” said Mr. Sekiguchi.

Another key success factor is Jirada Auto Group’s employees who share a mutual goal with the company. Jirada’s employees are passionate about keeping customers happy as well as pushing for the company’s growth. In addition, Jirada has taken good care of its employees, resulting in strong employees’ commitment and loyalty. About 30% of Jirada Auto Group’s employees have been working with Jirada for more than 10 years.

Mr. Maythawin Tangjirasilp, Managing Director of Jirada Auto Group Co., Ltd., said, “For almost three decades, Jirada Auto Group has proudly represented the Nissan brand in the three provinces in Thailand’s central region. We create a friendly work environment for our employees with regular team-building activities and monthly updates for each branch and function as we believe that happy employees are key to outstanding performance and great customer satisfaction. Nissan and our company share a commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations. Nissan and Jirada Auto Group work closely to discover new business opportunities and drive growth. We sincerely thank Nissan for all its support and for inspiring us to challenge the status quo in the Thai market. The “Best of the Best 2021″ award is the clear proof of this successful partnership.”

The Best of the Best 2021 is not the first award received by Jirada Auto Group. In 2020, the company received the Customer Satisfaction Award which underlines the group’s commitment to service excellence. Prior to that, Jirada Auto Group also won the award in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Nissan Motor Thailand has partnered with 175 Nissan dealers nationwide in upholding and continuously developing customer-centric services in all areas. This is to ensure that Nissan customers have an impressive experience and enjoy Nissan’s high customer service standards wherever they are across Thailand.

SOURCE: Nissan