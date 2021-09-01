Nissan celebrates World EV Day by kicking off pre-orders of the all-electric Ariya in Norway

Norway is the first country in Europe to open pre-orders to the public on World EV Day, with remaining markets to follow later in the year

The new chapter in Nissan’s electrification journey continues with the opening of pre-orders for the Nissan Ariya on World EV Day on the 9th of September in Norway, a recognised leader in EV adoption.

Ariya’s comprehensive line-up in Europe will feature four versions to address customers’ range and performance needs. With its fully electric drivetrain, Ariya offers an exciting zero-emission driving experience for a variety of lifestyles.

The Ariya 63kWh two-wheel drive model provides value for those primarily using their vehicle for short trips in urban or suburban areas. For families looking to take longer journeys, the Ariya 87kWh offers two-wheel drive with an extended range. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh all-wheel drive combines the benefits of longer range and a comfortable ride for all onboard thanks to the balanced power delivered to all four wheels. The Ariya e-4ORCE 87kWh Performance is ideal for drivers seeking the thrill that comes with a higher power output and optimal torque. All four versions of Ariya will be available at launch in summer 2022.

“We are excited to open pre-orders for our 100% electric coupé crossover on such an iconic day. Nissan has led electrification for over 10 years and we can’t wait to get customers behind the wheels of our highly anticipated Ariya. From the advanced technology on-board to the fun-to-drive performance and handling, we are confident our customers will find even more features to love,” said Leon Dorssers, regional senior vice president, marketing and sales, AMIEO.

The twin electric motor, all-wheel-drive Ariya models will feature Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control technology, e-4ORCE. Born from the company’s rich history of developing all-terrain technology that balances power output, braking performance and that helps drivers to go farther, e-4ORCE enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface and enabling them to maintain their intended driving style and input.

Four Versions of Nissan Ariya available in Europe

Europe-market specifications Ariya (2WD) Ariya (AWD – e-4ORCE) 63kWh 87kWh 87kWh 87kWh Performance Battery Capacity

*Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation 66 kWh

(nominal)

63 kWh (usable) 91 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) 91 kWh

(nominal)

87 kWh (usable) Output 160 kW 178 kW 225 kW 290 kW Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 600 Nm 600 Nm Acceleration (0-100 Km) 7.5 sec. 7.6 sec. 5.7 sec. 5.1 sec. Top speed 160 km/h 160 km/h 200 km/h 200 km/h Estimated range

*Estimation based on WLTP combined cycle Up to 360 km Up to 500 km Up to 460 km Up to 400 km Towing capacity 750kg 1.5t Length 4595 mm Width 1850 mm Height 1660 mm Weight

(depending on version and equipment) 1.8t – 2.3t Wheelbase 2775 mm Luggage Capacity 2WD: LHD 468L, RHD 466L

4WD: LHD 415L, RHD 408L Charging type CCS (For Europe) Tire size

(front and rear) 235/55R19

255/45R20 (available as an option)

SOURCE: Nissan