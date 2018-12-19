Nissan at CES 2019: See the Invisible

Nissan will return to CES in 2019 with a display that demonstrates the future of driving and the electrifying potential of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for moving people to a better world.

Nissan’s CES display (6906), North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center will focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility and includes:

A new technology platform to “See the Invisible,” creating an entirely new driving experience through connected worlds

The U.S. debut of the all-new, twin electric motor, all-wheel drive Nissan LEAF NISMO RC racing machine

Nissan Energy demonstrations, including solutions that create a fully integrated electric vehicle ecosystem.

A display of the IMx KURO concept crossover electric vehicle

New vehicle introduction, displays and EV cafe

Source: Nissan