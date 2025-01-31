Nissan Ariya named best pre-owned EV of 2025 by Recurrent

The 2023 Nissan Ariya has been named the best pre-owned EV by Recurrent, earning the top overall ranking among more than 30 evaluated models

Recurrent’s team of market analysts and battery scientists analyzed vehicles based on affordability, charging speed, range reliability, connectivity and overall ownership experience. Ariya’s top-ranked position was earned thanks to its competitive pricing, advanced driver assistance features, strong battery limited warranty1 and exceptional winter performance—maintaining 83% of its maximum range in freezing temperatures.

The Nissan Ariya delivers a bold, cutting-edge design, available dual-motor e-4ORCE2 all-wheel drive system and ProPILOT Assist 2.03. Ariya has received numerous industry awards, including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK4 designation.

SOURCE: Nissan