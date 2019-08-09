Nissan announces U.S. pricing for 2020 Maxima

Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the 2020 Nissan Maxima, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. Following a mid-cycle freshening for the 2019 model year, 2020 brings additional enhancements, including making Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of active safety technologies, standard across the entire lineup. In addition, the previous Premium Package content, including Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof and Intelligent Around View® Monitor, is now standard on the Maxima SR grade.

The 2020 Maxima is available in five well-equipped models: Maxima S, SV, SL, SR and Platinum, each equipped with a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine and performance-oriented Xtronic transmission.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2020 Nissan Maxima:

Maxima S $34,250 USD Maxima SV $36,300 USD Maxima SL $38,640 USD Maxima SR $41,450 USD Maxima Platinum $41,540 USD

Destination and Handling $895.

The 2020 Maxima sedan’s aggressive styling features a voluminous front grille with a deep V-motion grille, standard jewel-like LED headlights and Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights – contributing to the flagship sedan’s premium, high performance appearance. Inside is a driver-oriented cockpit and comfortable seating for five occupants. The interior’s “Gliding Wing” interior layout emphasizes the horizontal movement and easy access to all controls.

Available interior features include Rear Door Alert (RDA), SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with Advanced Auto Features (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) and Nissan Door to Door Navigation system (standard on SV grade and above). Maxima Platinum models include standard NissanConnect® with Navigation and Services featuring Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM.

For 2020, Maxima again maintains its true sports sedan performance with a standard 300-horsepower 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine. Complementing the 3.5-liter V6 is a performance-oriented Xtronic transmission. The refined Maxima handling and ride comfort starts with a 4-wheel independent suspension with monotube rear shock absorbers. The sporty Maxima SR grade features unique suspension damper tuning, a larger front stabilizer bar and 19-inch wheels and tires.

Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems, includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

In addition to Safety Shield 360, Maxima also offers available Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Maxima’s innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)2 technology is standard on all grade levels.

For more information on the 2020 Maxima, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

SOURCE: Nissan