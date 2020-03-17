Nissan announces management changes in Canada

Nissan is announcing a change to its Canadian management team, effective April 1, 2020. Steve Rhind, currently director of marketing at Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) and Adam Paterson, currently managing director of INFINITI Canada, will rotate positions.

As managing director of INFINITI Canada, Rhind will be responsible all aspects of the INFINITI organization in Canada including: sales; product planning; aftersales and marketing. Rhind will report to Jeff Pope, vice president, INFINITI Americas.

Rhind has held the position of marketing director since June of 2014, and his career with NCI dates back to August of 2013 as chief marketing manager.

In the role of director of marketing for NCI, Paterson’s responsibilities will include: the planning and implementation of all marketing communications and media for national; retail; digital; customer relationship management; sponsorships and auto shows. Paterson will also be responsible for the product planning, and day-to-day market actions on Nissan products, reporting to Steve Milette, president of NCI.

Paterson has been managing director of INFINTI Canada since September of 2017. His career with Nissan goes back to November 2011, also as chief marketing manager.

“Adam and Steve have been pivotal to NCI’s success in recent years, leading their respective teams to sales growth and effective brand evolution for both Nissan and INFINITI,” says Steve Milette, president, Nissan Canada Inc. “In their new roles, Steve and Adam will be able to apply their proven leadership skills and expertise with a fresh perspective to further revitalize NCI’s business. This happens at an opportune time as we prepare to offer Canadians the freshest vehicle lineup among our key competitors.”

Rhind and Paterson will continue to be based out of Mississauga, Ontario.

SOURCE: INFINITI