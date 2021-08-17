Nissan announces launch of Note Aura NISMO and start of sales of Note Aura in Japan

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the Note Aura NISMO, sales of which are scheduled to start in Japan this autumn

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the Note Aura NISMO, sales of which are scheduled to start in Japan this autumn. Sales in Japan of the Note Aura, which was announced in June this year, start today.

The all-new Note Aura NISMO comes exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain, a key part of the company’s electrification strategy under the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan.

With “swift electrified city racer” as its Formula-E-inspired design concept, the Note Aura NISMO is based on the Note Aura while incorporating the NISMO spirit and ethos. Nismo is Nissan’s performance brand that offers high performance products to a wide range of customers for street use. Note Aura meets this NISMO-style of next-generation design, exhilarating handling, agile response, and smooth acceleration.

Exterior and interior features

The urban, streamlined, next-generation NISMO design expresses vitality and captures the cutting-edge feel of electrified vehicles.

With NISMO’s iconic bright red layered double-wing, the Note Aura NISMO has a low-and-wide silhouette. The redesigned NISMO emblem in matte chrome and matte red accentuates the vehicle’s NISMO character.

Other features include wide-rim 17-inch aluminum wheels with high aerodynamic performance. A total of five body color variations are available, including four two-tone combinations.

The interior features a mixture of dark toned color and red accents that evoke focus and excitement for driving. The seats add touch to the interior’s sportiness, with seat covers made from a combination of dedicated fabric and synthetic leather, an embroidered NISMO logo and red/grey stitching.

Exhilarating driving performance

Utilizing aerodynamic technologies honed through motor racing, the Note Aura NISMO features optimized aerodynamic downforce, offering stability at high speeds.

Quick and smooth handling, as well as high steering stability, are also offered by the specialized suspension and optimized body rigidity distribution. In addition, the Note Aura NISMO makes maximum use of the second-generation e-POWER system to offer agile response and increased acceleration that live up to the expectations of Nismo fans and genuine lovers of driving.

Three drive mode settings are available for the Note Aura NISMO. The NISMO drive mode offers a more powerful response and increased acceleration. The Normal Mode and the Eco Mode have also been specially tuned for NISMO, providing more comfortable driving.

SOURCE: Nissan