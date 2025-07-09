Stellantis kicks off electric box truck production in Italy

Stellantis adds one more zero-emission option to its range of commercial vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

Stellantis’ commercial vehicle division, Pro One, has commenced production of the battery-electric Fiat E-Ducato Cargo Box electric truck and recreational vehicle variants at its Atessa plant in Italy, marking a noteworthy expansion of the automaker’s zero-emission commercial vehicle lineup. The Cargo Box e-truck features a 110 kWh battery and 200 kW electric drivetrain delivering 410 Nm of torque and 323 kilometres of range.

Stellantis first presented the Cargo Box at the IAA 2024 trade event. Its cargo capacity reaches 18.3 cubic metres in standard configuration, extending to 20.5 cubic metres in the L4 variant. Stellantis has upgraded charging capabilities, with 22 kW AC charging now standard, reducing full recharge time from 11 down to 6 hours.

The Atessa plant spans 1.2 million square metres with 15 kilometres of assembly lines and houses Stellantis’s largest body shop. The facility can produce over 1,200 different configurations across 2,500 variants, with 80% of production destined for export to 75 countries. The facility, Europe’s largest plant dedicated exclusively to large van production, has manufactured over 7.5 million units since 1981.

Anne Abboud, Head of Stellantis Pro One, said in a statement: “The launch of the Cargo Box BEV confirms the path of excellence of this plant dedicated to proactively and quickly meeting the needs of our professional customers, according to the principles of efficiency, maximum quality, and time to market. Stellantis Pro One’s offer is unmatched in terms of range breadth and flexibility.”

Arnaud Leclerc, Global Head of Stellantis CustomFit, added: “Stellantis Pro One has sold over 2 million Campers in the last 20 years, and 75% of the circulating segment is built on a Ducato base. Fit for mission, our motto, could not better summarize what we do, as demonstrated by the BEV version. We are ready to launch a BEV line-up to meet the demands of our most attentive and discerning customers.”