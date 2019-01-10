Nissan announces decisions from meeting of board of directors

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today held a meeting of its board of directors.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board re-emphasized its commitment to its alliance partnership with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors.

The board decided that in order to enhance the company’s governance, it will enlarge the scope of business decisions that require board approval.

The board also decided on an interim process to determine compensation for directors and executives, which will have effect until the board makes its final decision based on proposals from the Special Committee for Improving Governance.

The board also received an updated report on the ongoing internal investigation regarding serious misconduct by the company’s former chairman.

