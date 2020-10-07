Nissan announces additional leadership appointments for newly formed AMIEO region

Nissan has made two further appointments to its leadership team for the newly-created Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region (AMIEO).

Samar Elmnhrawy has been appointed Region Vice President, Human Resources and General Affairs, and Katherine Zachary has been appointed Region Vice President, Communications.

Overseeing their respective functions across Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe (including Russia) and Oceania, Samar and Katherine will be responsible for teams in over 140 markets, following the realignment of regional teams announced by Nissan last week.

Samar will be responsible for all HR and people-related matters across the new region, which includes around 25,000 Nissan employees working across a huge variety of locations in all Nissan functions. She was previously HR Vice President for Africa, Middle East, India (AMI) and has more than 20 years of HR and business leadership experience at international companies and federal organisations. Samar directly reports to Gianluca de Ficchy, Chairman of the AMIEO Region.

“I’m delighted to be stepping into this position for the newly formed AMIEO region which will open new career opportunities for our people,” added Samar. “Our employees remain our strongest asset and the diversity of talent that will be working together will be the key to our future success.”

Katherine, a former journalist who has worked across the globe for Nissan for over 15 years, will oversee and drive all of the company’s external and internal communications in the new region, leading a team of more than 80 communications professionals. She has held a variety of roles since joining the company, including assignments in the US, Europe, Japan and for the Alliance, and is promoted from her previous role of Divisional General Manager for Communications in Europe. Katherine continues reporting to Friederike Kienitz, Regional Vice President, Legal, External Governmental Affairs & Communications.

“I’m excited to be taking on this new role and I’m looking forward to the new opportunities this realignment will bring,” said Katherine. “While the AMIEO region is a complex mix of markets, product and customers, I am confident that our world-leading communications function will help bring these diverse stories together through integrated campaigns and digitalization.”

The AMIEO region has a population of around 3.8 billion, with 45 Nissan products on sale ranging from the iconic Nissan Patrol SUV to the all-electric Nissan LEAF. The region and management team took effect on October 1st, with full implementation of the new region to begin following consultation with employee representatives in Europe.

SOURCE: Nissan