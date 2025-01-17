Nissan among top non-luxury brands in 2024-2025 Automotive Reputation Report

Nissan is among the top non-luxury automotive brands in the 2024-2025 Automotive Reputation Report, securing third place with a Reputation Score of 705

The annual Reputation report evaluates automotive brands and dealerships across North America using a proprietary Reputation Score, which measures sentiment, engagement and visibility on a 100 to 1,000 scale.

This year’s report analyzed feedback from 5.5 million car buyers, offering insights into the evolving sentiment of auto consumers, the influence of online reviews on car sales and the characteristics of top-performing dealerships. The report confirms that brands prioritizing reputation management experience increased customer satisfaction.

Nissan continues to prioritize delivering customer-focused initiatives that enhance the buying and ownership experience. Products and services like NISSAN ENERGY Charge Network1, SignatureFLEX, Nissan@Home and Second Delivery2 reflect the company’s commitment to meeting and exceeding consumer expectations.

