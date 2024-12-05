Nissan AMIEO harnesses power of AI and machine learning to accelerate digitalisation in partnership with Anaplan

New platform created in partnership with Anaplan to digitalise car flow process from production through to vehicle sales

Nissan has entered a new strategic partnership with Anaplan, a scenario planning and analysis platform provider, to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies that will enhance business optimisation across the AMIEO region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania).

The first stage of the partnership will involve the complete digitalisation of Nissan’s car flow process by June 2025, from vehicle production forecasting through to dealer stock management and customer sales. This shift seeks to enhance data accuracy and optimise business operations, allowing Nissan AMIEO to focus on what matters most – leveraging data to respond to consumer and market demand.

The next phase will see the platform harness the power of advanced AI and ML technologies that will keep Nissan ahead of shifts in consumer demand, fluctuating costs and supply chain disruptions – resulting in faster decision-making on production and resource allocation across the region. This partnership aims to strengthen Nissan’s capability to analyse and understand longer-term market trends and forecast customer demand, inform design choices and optimise inventory management.

“This partnership marks a key acceleration point in Nissan’s digitalisation journey and is an important step toward our mid-term plan, The Arc”, says Leon Dorssers, SVP, Region Marketing & Sales, Nissan AMIEO.

“Nissan’s business transformation is driven by our commitment to customer-centric innovation. With our customers at the heart of our operations, this technology will deepen our understanding of their preferences and changes in trends, enabling us to meet their needs more swiftly than ever. We are confident that it will enhance Nissan’s competitiveness in an increasingly uncertain market, while also supporting our global unit sales and profitability.”

Anaplan empowers businesses to effectively identify operational challenges and opportunities by delivering trusted, connected and optimised forecasts for demand, production and inventory. The platform will be rolled out across Nissan’s sales and marketing, supply chain management, manufacturing, logistics and finance functions – seamlessly integrating with legacy systems to ensure the region is agile and responsive to the needs of customers today and in the future.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nissan to support the acceleration of its digitalisation journey, with clear pathways identified in the short and mid-term,” says Dayne Turbitt, Managing Director, EMEA, Anaplan. “Anaplan is committed to providing timely and trusted data-driven insights needed to optimise more agile decision making in today’s complex business environment. Through our scenario planning and analysis platform, Anaplan is helping Nissan strengthen its business optimisation across the AMIEO region – transforming ways of working and enhancing its ability to stay ahead of market trends.”

SOURCE: Nissan