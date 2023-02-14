NIRA Dynamics sets its sights on electric vehicles with new garage opening

NIRA Dynamics, leading provider of sensor fusion software services for the automotive industry, is proud to announce the opening of its new garage that will focus on supporting electric vehicle manufacturers

NIRA Dynamics, leading provider of sensor fusion software services for the automotive industry, is proud to announce the opening of its new garage that will focus on supporting electric vehicle manufacturers. The garage will help support a comprehensive suite of services that are tailored to meet the needs of electric vehicle manufacturers.

As the automotive industry continues to shift towards more environmentally friendly solutions, NIRA Dynamics recognizes the need to develop cutting-edge software services that can help accelerate this transition. The new garage will enable NIRA Dynamics to provide unparalleled support to electric vehicle manufacturers and help drive innovation in this rapidly evolving market.

“At NIRA Dynamics, we are committed to providing our customers with the latest technology and supporting their need to succeed in the fast-paced automotive industry,” said Lisa Åbom, CEO of NIRA Dynamics. “The new garage is an important step towards achieving this goal and we are proud to be making a positive impact on the future of transportation.”

The new garage will provide support to a range of software services that will help electric vehicle manufacturers improve safety, battery regeneration, battery management and sustainability. These services will be complemented by NIRA Dynamics’ existing suite of software solutions, including tire pressure monitoring, wheel safety services and advanced driver assistance systems improvements.

“The opening of our new garage is a testament to our commitment to innovation and supporting the transition to a more sustainable future.” said Lisa Åbom.

SOURCE: NIRA Dynamics