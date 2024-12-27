Nio’s ESG rating upgraded to AA, ranking in the top tier of the global automotive industry

Recently, MSCI, a leading international index provider, released its latest ESG rating results, upgrading NIO's rating from A to AA, positioning the company in the top tier of the global automotive industry

Recently, MSCI, a leading international index provider, released its latest ESG rating results, upgrading NIO’s rating from A to AA, positioning the company in the top tier of the global automotive industry. This milestone underscores NIO’s exceptional sustainability efforts and reflects the high recognition of its long-term investment value and sustainable practices by international authorities.

The MSCI ESG rating is one of the most well-known ESG evaluation systems globally, and its results are widely used by investors in their decision-making. MSCI’s ESG ratings are divided into seven levels, ranging from CCC to AAA, with the AA rating indicating that a company is a leader among its global peers. According to MSCI’s rating report, NIO has demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as product carbon footprint, clean technology opportunities, and corporate behavior.

As an industry-leading smart EV company with the mission of “Blue Sky Coming – Shaping a Sustainable and Brighter Future Together,” NIO is dedicated to advancing its sustainable value system. This upgrade to an AA rating is not only an acknowledgment of NIO’s ESG performance from the perspective of the international capital markets, but also a recognition of the company’s underlying sustainable development philosophy and practices. NIO will continue to strengthen its ESG management and contribute further to global sustainable development.

SOURCE: Nio