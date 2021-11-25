NIO signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shell

On November 25, NIO announced to have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shell to further collaborate in the electric vehicle and energy industries globally

According to the agreement, NIO and Shell will jointly construct and operate battery charging and swapping facilities. NIO and Shell plan to install 100 battery swapping stations in China by 2025, and start to construct and operate pilot stations in Europe from 2022. Shell’s charging network in Europe will also become available to NIO users.

In the meantime, NIO and Shell will continue to explore more collaboration opportunities in battery asset management, fleet management, membership system, home charging services, advanced battery charging and swapping technology development, and construction of charging facilities in China.

As the world’s largest gasoline retailer, Shell is committed to becoming one of the leading charging service providers worldwide. NIO is a global smart electric vehicle company that started its delivery in China from 2018. In 2021, NIO started delivery in Norway, marking its first step overseas. In the coming year, NIO will enter more European markets with its products and services. Based on the strategic development of both brands, NIO and Shell will join hands in leveraging each other’s strength and contributing to the development of the smart electric vehicle industry.

“The cooperation demonstrates Shell’s determination to accelerate the energy transition and commitment to contribute to sustainable development globally,” said William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO. “We believe that the cooperation between NIO and Shell will bring better services and experience to electric vehicle users worldwide.”

István Kapitány, global executive vice president of Shell Mobility, mentioned, “Decarbonization is a global challenge that requires broad-reaching, multi-faceted global solutions. This is the most exciting thing about our new partnership with NIO—the breadth of the collaboration and the value we can offer our EV customers together, both in Europe and in China. Together, we’ll be working to improve every aspect of the EV experience. This means we’ll offer Shell Recharge high-speed charging at NIO locations and make battery swap available at convenient Shell locations while also offering NIO customers our best home and business charging solutions.”

SOURCE: NIO