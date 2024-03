Nio Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided an updated delivery outlook for the first quarter of 2024

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided an updated delivery outlook for the first quarter of 2024. Based on the most recent business update, the Company expects to deliver approximately 30,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, revised from the previous outlook of 31,000 to 33,000 vehicles.

SOURCE: Nio