Nio Inc. provides September and third quarter 2024 delivery update

Company achieved new record-high quarterly deliveries

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its September and third quarter 2024 delivery results.

The Company delivered 21,181 vehicles in September 2024, representing an increase of 35.4% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 20,349 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 832 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. The Company delivered 61,855 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024, a new quarterly record representing an increase of 11.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 598,875 as of September 30, 2024.

On September 19, 2024, ONVO’s first model, the L60, a mid-size family smart electric SUV was launched. The L60 leverages Nio’s accumulation in smart and electric technologies, smart manufacturing, power network and supply chains. It embodies ONVO’s philosophy of bringing happiness and value for money to family users. By offering a spacious design, enhanced safety features and advanced technologies, the L60 maximizes user value while optimizing lifecycle ownership costs. Deliveries of the L60 started in late September 2024.

SOURCE: Nio