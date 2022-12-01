NIO Inc. provides November 2022 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2022 delivery results

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its November 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 14,178 vehicles in November 2022, a new record-high monthly delivery, representing an increase of 30.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 8,003 premium smart electric SUVs including 4,897 ES7s, and 6,175 premium smart electric sedans including 3,207 ET7s and 2,968 ET5s. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 273,741 as of November 30, 2022. NIO will further accelerate the production and delivery in December 2022.

On November 16, 2022, the ET7 was awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest safety tests of European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) with its innovative body materials application and high-strength structural design. In addition, the ET7 has also secured a top five-star rating in the latest Green NCAP with high scores on clean air, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas.

On November 28, 2022, NIO and Tencent Holdings Limited (00700.HK) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to further deepen partnership in the areas of autonomous driving related cloud services, intelligent driving maps and digital ecosystem to provide users with experiences beyond expectation.

SOURCE: NIO