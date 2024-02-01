Nio Inc. provides January 2024 delivery update

Nio delivered 10,055 vehicles in January 2024, increasing by 18.2% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its January 2024 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,055 vehicles in January 2024, increasing by 18.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 6,307 premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,748 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 459,649 as of January 31, 2024.

Nio has opened up its power swap network to the entire industry. In January 2024, Nio signed strategic partnership agreements with JAC Group and Chery Automobile on battery swapping, following the previously announced cooperation with Changan Automoile and Geely Group. Additionally, Nio, along with other investors, jointly established Zhongan Energy, a company dedicated to advancing the establishment of an open and shared charging, swapping and energy storage network, in January 2024. Zhongan Energy targets to build 1,000 battery swap stations in China in the upcoming years. Moving forward, Nio expects to join hands with more partners to collectively contribute towards the development of power network and the wider adoption of battery swapping.

SOURCE: Nio