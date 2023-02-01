NIO Inc. provides January 2023 delivery update

NIO delivered 8,506 vehicles in January 2023

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its January 2023 delivery results.

NIO delivered 8,506 vehicles in January 2023. The deliveries consisted of 2,190 premium smart electric SUVs, and 6,316 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 298,062 as of January 31, 2023.

From January 13, 2023 to January 31, 2023, the peak travel season around the Chinese New Year Holiday, NIO provided over 1 million power swaps to its users, among which over 300 thousand swaps were completed at the NIO power swap stations along the highways, and over 11 thousand swaps were flexible battery upgrades to enhance the long-distance travel experience.

On January 18, 2023, NIO was recognized in Corporate Knight’s Global 100 and ranked the first among car brands on the World’s Most Sustainable Companies list. NIO attaches great importance to low-carbon development, environmental protection and joint ecosystem-building, and is committed to promoting full-lifecycle carbon footprint management, energy conservation and emission reduction. With the vision of Blue Sky Coming, NIO will continue to improve its ESG performance and support global sustainable development.

SOURCE: NIO