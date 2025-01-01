Nio Inc. provides December, fourth quarter and full year 2024 delivery update

Company achieved new record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its December, fourth quarter and full year 2024 delivery results.

The Company delivered 31,138 vehicles in December 2024, a new monthly high, representing an increase of 72.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 20,610 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 10,528 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. The Company delivered 72,689 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2024, a new quarterly record, representing an increase of 45.2% year-over-year. For the full year of 2024, the Company delivered 221,970 vehicles, reflecting an increase of 38.7% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries reached 671,564 as of December 31, 2024.

At Nio Day 2024, the Nio ET9, our smart electric executive flagship was officially launched. The ET9 integrates Nio’s full-stack technological capabilities across 12 areas, offering flagship experiences to users in design, space, comfort, audio, intelligent systems, assisted and intelligent driving, safety, powertrain, and overall driving and riding performance. Deliveries of the ET9 are expected to commence in March 2025.

During the event, firefly, our small, smart, high-end electric car brand, was officially launched. Built upon Nio’s expertise in research and development, design capabilities, safety standards, and intelligent technologies, firefly embodies the brand’s DNA of being “vivid, thoughtful and solid.” Inspired by the spirit of “freedom to glow,” firefly aims to provide global users with a vivid driving experience and a thoughtfully designed, solid living space. The official launch of the firefly model is expected in April 2025.

SOURCE: Nio