Nineteen more vehicles close out 2024 with IIHS awards

Nineteen vehicles from 11 brands earn Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the final group of ratings for the year.

The 10 winners of the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Infiniti QX60, Mazda CX-70, Mazda CX-70 PHEV, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Rivian R1S, Subaru Forester, Toyota Tundra crew cab and Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid.

The nine winners of the base Top Safety Pick award are the Audi Q8, Ford F-150 crew cab, Ford F-150 extended cab, Infiniti QX80, Kia K4, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla sedan and Toyota Crown Signia.

To qualify for either award in 2024, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for the “plus.”

Two additional IIHS evaluations, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the table below. Consumers may wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Several of the new “plus” winners earned the lower-tier award earlier because they hadn’t yet undergone the updated moderate overlap front test. In other cases, manufacturer modifications mean that the awards apply only to vehicles built before or after specific dates, which are noted in the table. Similarly, the award for the redesigned Forester excludes the Wilderness trim, which is still based on the model year 2024 design.

Two recently tested vehicles, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq and 2024 Ford Bronco Sport, do not qualify for either award. Poor headlights disqualify the Lyriq, and an acceptable rating in the updated side test eliminates the Bronco Sport.

Six model year 2025 vehicles, the Audi Q7Genesis G80Genesis GV80Hyundai TucsonMazda CX-50, and Rivian R1T, were all retested in some evaluations due to modifications or redesigns. These models do not appear in the table because they maintained the awards earned by the 2024 models rather than earning new ones.

The most recent additions bring the total number of 2024 Top Safety Pick+ award winners to 48 and the number of 2024 Top Safety Pick winners to 56.

Complete ratings for 21 recently tested vehicles

Vehicle Name
 Small overlap front Moderate overlap front Updated side Headlights Front crash prevention: pedestrian Seat belt reminders LATCH ease of use
Top Safety Pick +
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-EMidsize SUVBuilt after August 2024
updated test
standard system
not rated
Top Safety Pick +
2024-25 Infiniti QX60Midsize luxury SUV
original test
updated test
standard system
not rated

+
Top Safety Pick +
2025 Mazda CX-70Midsize SUV
original test
updated test
standard system

+
Top Safety Pick +
2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEVMidsize SUV
original test
updated test
standard system

+
Top Safety Pick +
2024-25 Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMidsize luxury car
original test
updated test
standard system
optional system
Top Safety Pick +
2024-25 Mercedes-Benz GLCMidsize luxury SUV
updated test
standard system
optional system
Top Safety Pick +
2025 Rivian R1SLarge SUV
updated test
standard system
Top Safety Pick +
2025 Subaru ForesterSmall SUVExcludes Wilderness trim
updated test
standard system

+
Top Safety Pick +
2025 Toyota Tundra crew cabLarge pickup
updated test
standard system
Top Safety Pick +
2024-25 Volvo XC90 Plug-In HybridMidsize luxury SUV
updated test
updated test
standard system
not rated
Top Safety Pick
2024-25 Audi Q8Large SUV
original test
standard system
Top Safety Pick
2024-25 Ford F-150 crew cabLarge pickupBuilt after September 2024
original test
updated test
standard system
optional system
Top Safety Pick
2024-25 Ford F-150 extended cabLarge pickupBuilt after September 2024
original test
standard system
optional system
not rated
not rated
Top Safety Pick
2025 Infiniti QX80Large SUV
original test
standard system
optional system
not rated
Top Safety Pick
2025 Kia K4Small carBuilt before November 2024
original test
standard system
not rated
not rated
Top Safety Pick
2024-25 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassLarge luxury car
original test
standard system
optional system
Top Safety Pick
2025 Nissan KicksSmall SUVBuilt after July 2024
original test
standard system

+
Top Safety Pick
2025 Toyota Corolla sedanSmall car
original test
standard system

+
Top Safety Pick
2025 Toyota Crown SigniaMidsize SUV
original test
standard system
not rated

+
2024 Cadillac LyriqMidsize luxury SUV
updated test
standard system
2024 Ford Bronco SportSmall SUV
original test
not rated

Note: Small overlap front and moderate overlap front ratings should be compared only among vehicles of similar weight. The other ratings listed here can be compared across vehicle categories.

SOURCE: IIHS

