Nineteen more vehicles close out 2024 with IIHS awards

Nineteen vehicles from 11 brands earn Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the final group of ratings for the year.

The 10 winners of the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Infiniti QX60, Mazda CX-70, Mazda CX-70 PHEV, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Rivian R1S, Subaru Forester, Toyota Tundra crew cab and Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid.

The nine winners of the base Top Safety Pick award are the Audi Q8, Ford F-150 crew cab, Ford F-150 extended cab, Infiniti QX80, Kia K4, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla sedan and Toyota Crown Signia.

To qualify for either award in 2024, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for the “plus.”

Two additional IIHS evaluations, seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the table below. Consumers may wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

Several of the new “plus” winners earned the lower-tier award earlier because they hadn’t yet undergone the updated moderate overlap front test. In other cases, manufacturer modifications mean that the awards apply only to vehicles built before or after specific dates, which are noted in the table. Similarly, the award for the redesigned Forester excludes the Wilderness trim, which is still based on the model year 2024 design.

Two recently tested vehicles, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq and 2024 Ford Bronco Sport, do not qualify for either award. Poor headlights disqualify the Lyriq, and an acceptable rating in the updated side test eliminates the Bronco Sport.

Six model year 2025 vehicles, the Audi Q7, Genesis G80, Genesis GV80, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-50, and Rivian R1T, were all retested in some evaluations due to modifications or redesigns. These models do not appear in the table because they maintained the awards earned by the 2024 models rather than earning new ones.

The most recent additions bring the total number of 2024 Top Safety Pick+ award winners to 48 and the number of 2024 Top Safety Pick winners to 56.

Complete ratings for 21 recently tested vehicles

Note: Small overlap front and moderate overlap front ratings should be compared only among vehicles of similar weight. The other ratings listed here can be compared across vehicle categories.

