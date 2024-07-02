Nikola wholesales 72 hydrogen fuel cell trucks for North American customers in Q2 2024, exceeds sales guidance

For Q2 2024, Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, wholesaled 72 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks, above the high end of truck sales guidance of 60 units

For the first half of 2024, Nikola wholesaled 112 hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

“We have maintained our 2024 momentum with solid wholesale numbers, new customers such as Walmart Canada, and repeat customers like 4GEN and IMC, purchasing vehicles through our dealer network,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “We are firmly on the field and are continuing to secure our first-mover advantage in zero-emissions Class 8 trucks in North America, as well as with our HYLA hydrogen refueling solutions.”

All Nikola trucks are assembled in Coolidge, Ariz.

NOTE: Nikola has not completed its quarterly review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SOURCE: Nikola