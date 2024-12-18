Nikola secures new HYLA location in West Sacramento

Nikola Corporation announced the securing of a new HYLA station located in West Sacramento, CA

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, proudly announces the securing of a new HYLA station located in West Sacramento, CA. Featuring an advanced modular fueler, the station at 917 Stillwater Rd in West Sacramento, California, represents the latest phase in Nikola’s commitment to provide hydrogen refuelling solutions for Class 8 trucks. This new station will increase Nikola’s hydrogen presence in Northern California.

Phase one of the West Sacramento station will be capable of fuelling up to 20 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. HYLA will provide continuous site support, ensuring a seamless and efficient fuelling experience for its customers.

“We are thrilled to open our first HYLA hydrogen refuelling station in Northern California. West Sacramento marks a significant milestone for Nikola and offers convenient access for our fleet customers based in West Sacramento and its surrounding areas,” said President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “Reaching a zero-emission future just became one step closer as we continue our planned rollout to strengthen the north-south I-5 freight corridor and expand coverage areas from the Port of Oakland.”

Working alongside state and local jurisdictions, HYLA is securing a robust hydrogen supply chain and refuelling infrastructure to support its growing fleet customer base. Nikola’s expansion of its HYLA fuelling network into West Sacramento will further accelerate the adoption of hydrogen fuel electric trucks across California, helping to further zero-emissions transportation efforts across the United States.

California State Senator Christopher Cabaldon stated, “California’s hydrogen future first launched in West Sacramento with the global Fuel Cell Partnership, so it is exciting to welcome Nikola’s new HYLA station to the city at the core of the region and national logistics network. Hydrogen offers rapid refuelling and long working range at load, which is ideal for trucking. This new hydrogen fuelling station will help accelerate adoption of zero-emission trucks in California, right here in the state capital region.”

The HYLA refuelling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refuelling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops.

SOURCE: Nikola