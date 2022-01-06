Nikola: Saia signs letter of intent to purchase or lease up to 100 zero-emission trucks

Leader in LTL logistics is committed to reducing environmental impact in trucking

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced a collaboration with Saia LTL Freight (Saia), a less-than-truckload (LTL) company, to accelerate the implementation of heavy-duty electric transportation trucks. This collaboration includes a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase or lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty battery electric vehicles (BEVs) following the satisfactory completion of a demonstration program.

The demonstration program will include three BEV trucks to be operated in separate locations across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of 2022. Deliveries of 100 production vehicles are intended to occur between 2022 and 2024 with the initial 25 targeted for 2022.

“We are thrilled that Saia has chosen to work with us,” said Nikola President, Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner. “Saia is a leader in the freight and logistics industry, and will be a key development partner for Nikola. This announcement represents another milestone in our continuous progress towards the delivery of zero-emissions vehicles, energy solutions and the sales and service network required to support our valued customers.”

As a leading transportation provider who has been in operation for nearly 100 years, Saia is committed to reducing the operational impact on the environment through sustainable business practices, equipment optimization and corporate efficiencies. Making substantial investments and process improvements is a main goal of Saia. The Nikola Tre BEV will further this commitment as they continuously improve the fuel economy of the Saia fleet to reduce the carbon imprint and minimize their use of resources.

“We are excited to partner with Nikola Corporation as we work to integrate battery-electric trucks into our tractor fleet,” said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “We are deeply committed to conducting our business operations in a responsible and sustainable manner, reducing our impact on the environment while still providing our customers with exceptional service.”

SOURCE: Nikola