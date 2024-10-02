Nikola records sales of 88 hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks for North American customers in Q3 2024; 200 total sold this year

For Q3 2024, Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, wholesaled 88 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks, firmly within truck sales guidance of between 80 and 100 fuel cell units for the quarter

For the first three quarters of 2024, Nikola wholesaled 200 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and 235 total since the truck went on sale in Q4 of last year.

“This is a record sales quarter for Nikola, with 88 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks wholesaled to our dealers for end customers, as well as the addition of a first-ever U.S. dealer-based HYLA modular refueling station,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. “Despite overall market headwinds, Nikola remains focused on our mission to pioneer solutions for a zero-emission world, and we’re doing it one truck at a time.”

All Nikola trucks are assembled in Coolidge, Ariz.

NOTE: Nikola has not completed its quarterly review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

