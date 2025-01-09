Nikola achieves major milestone: 1 million in-service miles driven by updated battery-electric trucks

Nikola’s updated battery-electric Class 8 truck has recently crossed 1 million end fleets and dealer miles driven in addition to the 1.5 million miles previously announced for all versions of Nikola’s BEV

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, proudly announces that updated Nikola battery-electric trucks have surpassed one million end fleets and dealer in-service miles. Nikola BEVs are class 8, zero-emissions trucks meant for metro-regional applications. Nikola previously announced in September 2024 that all previous Nikola BEVs had reached 1.5 million in-service miles driven. These BEV trucks have been recently updated with software and HMI updates, new batteries, charging and vehicle enhancements to include scheduled departure charging, and Nikola app updates.

Mary Chan, Chief Operating Officer for Nikola, stated, “Nikola is thrilled to see our end fleets and dealers making deliveries in our battery-electric trucks. One million end fleets and dealer miles in our updated BEVs are one million zero-emission miles. Nikola BEVs, on the road and in our customers’ hands, continue to help us reach our zero-emission goals.”

Nikola has released a total of 94 updated BEVs back to end fleets and dealers to-date through 19 different fleet customers, who have driven these units 1,016,929 in-service miles. Nikola trucks come equipped with digital services and products. The Nikola Pulse app lets Nikola customer service teams take a daily pulse on Nikola vehicles to help improve uptime.

SOURCE: Nikola