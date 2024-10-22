NextStar Energy announces start of battery module production

NextStar Energy begins battery module production

NextStar Energy, the joint venture formed by LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, is celebrating the official start of battery module production, marking a significant milestone in its operations ramp up.

“We are thrilled to begin battery module production at NextStar Energy, which is a pivotal landmark for our operations,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “This successful launch is a reflection of our team’s expertise and dedication to innovating world-class energy solutions right here in Windsor.”

Construction has been progressing at a steady pace, with more than 7,500 Canadian tradespeople contributing nearly 5.7 million construction man-hours since NextStar’s groundbreaking in 2022. On average, more than 2,000 tradespeople are on site each day, showcasing the scale and level of commitment and collaboration needed to complete this project.

The start of module production is its most significant operations milestone yet, demonstrating NextStar Energy’s commitment to becoming an industry leader in North America battery technology and production.

The next and final phase of operations is cell manufacturing, which is set to begin in 2025 when construction is complete.

NextStar Energy facilities will be capable of building an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours, enough to power 450,000 vehicles per year.

NextStar Energy is also focused on building a highly skilled and diverse workforce. Hiring is ongoing, with approximately 450 of the projected 2,500 local jobs filled already. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website.

NextStar Energy Battery Module Production Quick Facts:

Each module is made up of several battery cells

Module casings are manufactured locally

Battery modules are grouped together in a battery pack, which powers electric vehicles

SOURCE: Stellantis