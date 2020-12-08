NEXT up: New Nissan Armada and Kicks add more momentum to Nissan NEXT product revival

Nissan NEXT, the company’s global business, culture and product transformation plan, includes revealing 10 new vehicles in the U.S. in 20 months – with six new vehicles in showrooms by the end of 2021. Today, Nissan takes two steps forward toward that goal with the reveal of the 2021 Armada full-size SUV and 2021 Kicks compact crossover .

“With Nissan NEXT, we are recreating Nissan, reimagining our business and products to be the best they can be for our customers,” said Allyson Witherspoon, U.S. chief marketing officer, Nissan North America. “The new Armada and Kicks have the style, safety, performance and features that are sure to thrill even customers with the highest expectations.”

The new 2021 Armada goes on sale in January, followed by the new 2021 Kicks in February.

The new Armada features a rugged new exterior design and a new premium interior, offering a combination of strength and luxury. A long list of safety features allows peace of mind for the adventurous family, while standard technology features such as a new, largest-in-class1 12.3-inch color touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Wi-Fi keep the family connected to the outside world. The 2021 Armada also offers best-in-class standard 400 horsepower2 and best-in-class standard 8,500 lbs. maximum towing capacity3.

As the first vehicle in the lineup to carry the new Nissan logo , the flagship 2021 Armada’s dramatic styling enhancements include a new grille, hood, front fenders, front and rear bumpers, and new LED headlights and taillights. Inside, a simplified, redesigned center stack highlights a stylish, roomy and comfortable new interior.

Every 2021 Armada comes equipped with a proven 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine, a 7-speed automatic transmission, and front and rear independent double-wishbone suspension. Nissan’s advanced Auto 4WD system, which features Auto/4HI/4LO modes, is standard on 4WD models. For 2021, Armada adds an integrated Trailer Brake Controller with tow hitch receiver, which is standard on SV, SL and Platinum grades. In addition, Trailer Sway Control is standard on SL and Platinum grades.

Also new for 2021 is the Midnight Edition Package. Available on the Armada SL grade, the Midnight Edition Package offers a range of exclusive exterior and interior features.

The 2021 Armada is available in a choice of three grade levels – SV, SL and Platinum – and in 2WD or 4WD drive configurations. An S grade will be available at a later date.

The Nissan Kicks compact crossover has already established a reputation worldwide for offering an impressive array of class-leading features, such as Nissan Safety Shield® 360, in a hyper-competitive segment. For 2021, Kicks ups its desirability factor with enhanced exterior and interior styling.

Kicks’ energetic styling and youthful design now features a new “Double V-motion” front grille, bumper, LED headlights and LED fog lights, along with a new rear bumper, LED taillights, and new wheel designs. Three new, vibrant exterior colors (seven total) and three new two-tone paint schemes (five total) are also available, allowing for even more personalization. Through use of colors and an array of available accessories, Kicks offers over 100 million available color combinations4, making it one of the most customizable vehicles in the segment.

Inside, the 2021 Kicks offers a smart and stylish interior with a new, available customizable 8-inch touchscreen display, an additional Type-C USB port, new seat materials and premium finishers, and a new available center console with armrest. Kicks again has music lovers covered with the available class-exclusive Bose® Personal® Plus audio system5. Also offered is the class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor6.

Kicks now offers standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes available Wi-Fi with over-the-air updating for head unit firmware, remote vehicle commands like keyless entry, and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification.

Every 2021 Kicks comes equipped with a 122-horsepower 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine. Combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission, fuel economy7 is best-in-class8 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined. Driving experiences are enhanced by a new rear disc brake system, Intelligent Cruise Control and an electronic parking brake with auto hold for SV and SR grades.

The 2021 Nissan Kicks is offered in three well-equipped front-wheel drive models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR.

SOURCE: Nissan